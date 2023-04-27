F1, Salvini’s commitment to save Monza

Monza risks being eliminated from the future Formula 1 calendar. What until a few months ago seemed an impractical scenario has become an alarm following the words of the president of ACI Angelo Sticchi Damiani. Your call for help it has not remained a dead letterand the Italian authorities have begun to move to save the Italian Grand Prix even after the natural term of the contract, scheduled for 2025. In fact, yesterday there was a meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport between the Minister Matteo Salvini, the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, the Municipality of Monza and Aci.

In a ministerial note it is specified as “the goal is give the Monza GP the broadest possible time perspective. The agreement is that all safety measures will start after the September race (on the 3rd, editor’s note). For the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure the Monza Grand Prix is ​​an essential event for the country which offers a world showcase for Italian motoring. Mit, the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Monza and Aci will work together to guarantee this event the broadest time perspective that goes beyond 2025“. Of which interventions it is not specified, but the reference is clearly to asphalt and underpasses, for which the projects have been delivered but which must be contracted out to a company and implemented operationally and categorically by 2024.

Fontana’s tweet

On his social networks, the president of the Lombardy Region expressed his goal of “don’t let the bureaucracy stop you and keep the GP at Monza“.

The Monza GP is an extraordinary event that brings Lombardy and Italy to the world. Today in Rome I will meet Minister Salvini with a single common goal: not to be stopped by bureaucracy and to keep the GP in Monza. For the good of Lombardy, Italy and F1 pic.twitter.com/wDUmHFxhG5 — Attilio Fontana (@FontanaPres) April 26, 2023

The words of Sticchi Damiani

“We are particularly satisfied with this first technical discussion together with all the parties involved and in particular with the openness of Minister Salvini to guarantee the future of the plant within the F1 calendar even after the 2025 deadline” declared the President of ACI Italia Angelo Sticchi Damiani as reported by an official note issued by the ACI.

The meeting with Domenicali

Salvini’s was the last in a series of meetings to save Monza, after the one that took place weeks ago with the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays (linked in video) and the manager Flavio Briatore. The Minister of Infrastructures has worked on the front line to save Monza, even if Formula 1 certainly does not lack the will to stay in Italy. The condition imposed by Domenicali is that of acquiring infrastructures and logistic levels in step with the times, aspects for which the latest editions have been harshly criticized by the paying public.