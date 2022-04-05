Formula 1 travels towards a calendar of 30 races. Achieving this goal in just one year seems like an unlikely undertaking, especially as it would cause an exhausting season for drivers and teams. Therefore, several alternatives are on the table. Among these, the most intriguing could be a calendar split in two, namely one fixed part and another variablewhich changes over the years.

Among those who support this mechanism is McLaren CEO Zak Brown: “I’d like to have 30 Grands Prix on a regular basis, but only run 21 or 22 per year. My idea is to have 17/18 regular Grands Prix and seven / eight alternating“, He told Reuters.

The idea was not ruled out by Formula 1 president Stefano Sundayswho months ago had launched the project for a calendar of over 30 races: “There is no doubt that F1 is having a great time both in terms of sporting intensity on the track and for the interest shown by the public. We are also about to meet a new audience, as well as a way of communicating with them, at the same time devising a clear path in the regulations and for the technologies of the future, from the use of fuels to hybrid. Therefore, it is true that there is a great interest in new places, as well as in more traditional ones, that can be part of our calendar. I think that if there were no limitations, which instead must be rightly respected, we could easily reach an agreement for more than 30 GPs, but we cannot go in this direction. It would be a problem, especially in terms of strategy, business, and circuits to choose from. We want to understand which are the best Grand Prix in which to maintain a stable base – he concluded – not excluding the hypothesis of a rotation in other places. These are all projects that we are working on right now“.