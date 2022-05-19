Formula 1 travels towards one rotation of 30 races on the calendar. The objective would be achievable by developing a calendar divided into two, namely a fixed part and another variable, which changes over the years.

Zak BrownCEO of McLaren, believes that F1 can boast 18 “spectacular” Grands Prix, but that five are not up to par, and therefore should be included in rotations with other venues in order to achieve three main objectives: keep Formula 1 strong in multiple markets; give the “not up to date” offices time to structure themselves properly; increase the attractiveness of the event in rotation with what could be defined as the “Games-effect” or “World-Cup effect”.

“There are a lot of big events on the Formula 1 calendar right now, I think Singapore, Miami and Silverstone. Everyone has different identities and different ways of organizing events, because what works in the United States may not work in Britain or Asia. I think that now we have 18 spectacular Grands Prix and five to work on“Said the Californian. “With the rotation system, we will run 20 to 23 races a year, being on 28 different markets. We can do 16-17 main Grands Prix and ten alternating. On the other hand, the Olympic Games and the World Championships are held every four years, therefore a hypothesis of rotation every two years for some GPs would maintain the level of interest in them and it would allow us to expand into the markets in which we are already present“.

Some of the locations Brown refers to are clear: France, Hungary, perhaps even Brazil. From how he talks about it, too Montecarlo could enter the rotations: “It is a diamond that has been on the calendar for a very long time. He has always had a very favorable trade agreement. I believe that Formula 1 is trying to put them in line, understanding and respecting their contribution, but asking to adapt to the current commercial reality“. The circuit, despite the assurances of the president of the Automobile Club of Monaco Michel Boeri, has not yet signed the contract with F1 for 2023. At the moment it would be off the calendar.