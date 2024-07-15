by VALERIO BARRETTA

Perez case, Button tough

At the moment the driver most in the balance is, paradoxically, among those who have signed a contract renewal. It is Sergio Perezwhose extension with Red Bull is under the sword of Damocles 100 points clause from Max Verstappen after the Spa race.

According to several sources, after the weekend in Belgium, the Mexican risks not only seeing his two-year contract renewal torn up but also being dropped by a Red Bull fed up with his performances and seeing the constructors’ championship in doubt.

Button’s words

Many observers are putting pressure on Perez, and among them is 2009 world champion Jenson Button: “It’s a huge problem. He had a terrible weekend at Silverstone. In some ways he was also unlucky, but that McLaren recovered so many points is serious“, this is his comment for his compatriots of Sky Sports UK. “He needs to get at least some points, even if he doesn’t finish right behind Max. Red Bull can’t go on like this forever. I think that in the next race, if Checo still doesn’t score points, they will have to take him out of the car and let someone else drive.. I know it’s not a good feeling for a driver, it’s horrible, but for them the championship is important“.

Waiting for the break

However, dropping Perez after Hungary seems an impractical option, as the teams will immediately head to Belgium to complete the double-header before the summer break. More plausible, barring further sensational disasters at the Hungaroring, is to wait for Spa-Francorchamps, so as not to potentially destabilize two teams (not only Red Bull but also RB, in the event that the replacement is one of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo) just a few days before a race weekend.