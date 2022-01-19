The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will present significant changes to the technical regulations, re-proposing a circumstance already seen in the recent past of the Circus: in 2009In fact, several changes were introduced that upset the design and aerodynamics of the single-seaters compared to those used in the previous season, mixing the cards on the table also from the point of view of the performance of the top teams. The team that best interpreted the variations was the Brawn GP, heir to Honda and has become a unique case in the history of Formula 1: in just one year of activity on the track, before being sold to the current Mercedes in 2010, it managed to obtain a one-two world championship win in the constructors and drivers’ championship. last case won for the first, and only time, by Jenson Button.

After 13 years from that singular world championship, the Briton – who turns 42 today – has retraced the emotions experienced on the eve and during the Brazilian Grand Prix, appointment in which he graduated world champion. He, in the course of the podcast High Performance, in particular relived the evening before the race, spent in the company of his father, who sadly passed away in 2014: “Actually I drank a pint the night before the race, which I probably shouldn’t have done, but I had to calm down somehow – he said – I did it at the hotel with my dad, and I looked at it and said: ‘I will win the World Championship. I have to win it tomorrow, before the last race of the season. ‘ He looked at me and nodded, and I woke up the next day rested. I had a great race, one of the best races of my life, fighting on the track with a car that was obviously working well. I spent all my time on the radio, asking often ‘Where we are? Where is Hamilton? Where is Vettel? I was trying to get as much information as possible about how much I had to push, or how brave I had to be when overtaking. Crossing the finish line was a very special and exciting moment. That race, with the ups and downs of that weekend, it represented my entire career in two days“.

In conclusion, Button finally underlined the importance of being able to count on the support of close people, especially when one is particularly exposed to criticism or during negative moments: “Having a life in the spotlight is really hard – he added – you did not enter motorsport with this desire. You didn’t want to be a celebrity, just a sportsman who dreamed of F1 ″. You are not a singer or an actor who needs an audience to reach this sport. This is also why it’s nice to have the support, because it’s amazing. When they bring out criticism or nastiness about you, it’s really tough, it gets you down. Many pilots have gone through the same – he concluded – and they should always have some support. At this level, at the height of any sport, you need that support ”.