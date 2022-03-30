The 2022 Formula 1 world championship will not only be won on the track and in the offices of the technical staff. After only two stages of the longest season ever, in the paddock there are those who argue that budget management will make the difference in a substantial way, or rather those 140 million dollars which are the maximum spending limit allowed by the regulations.

Financial efficiency translates into performance, and as confirmed by an engineer in the Sakhir paddock “three million euros saved thanks to careful cost management, allows for one more development”. And when hierarchies are determined by one or two tenths of a second, those things can make a difference.

Tomorrow the deadline for the teams called to present the budget of the cost cap for the 2021 season expires and in the top-team offices there are hot days, because everything must fit perfectly.

At the same time, the management of the 2022 budget is underway, a season that, unlike the previous one, where the developments of the single-seaters have been reduced to a minimum, promises to be very expensive in terms of technical developments.

During the weekend in Jeddah, the Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, sent a very clear message: “Without accurate checks – referring to the financial regulation – there is a risk of distorting the championship. With two machines with such close performances, a development that involves an improvement of 1 or 2 tenths can make the difference, every evolution will have an important weight “.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Ferrari

Binotto always weighs words with the media, and if he has decided to sound an alarm, he will have reasons to be concerned about the tightness of the financial regulation.

The controls imposed are rigorous, the teams send the FIA ​​a first draft of the documentation relating to the expenses incurred which is evaluated by the analysts of the International Federation authorized, when they deem it necessary, to ask for clarifications and explanations.

The supporting documents for expenses must be very detailed, and must fall within precise ‘market values’, i.e. a cost window for each type of expense. If, for example, the cost of a flat bottom is on average between 350 and 400,000 euros, a team cannot budget for a lower cost without the FIA ​​investigating everything.

According to some insiders, a potential gray area of ​​the financial regulation is that relating to ‘Non-F1 activities’, i.e. activities carried out by the staff of a team but unrelated to the Formula 1 program.

Above all, the top teams, which are the teams that have more budget than the limit imposed by the FIA, have some consultancy activities that go beyond the area of ​​the F1 program.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull, through Red Bull Technology, provides services to the Alpha Tauri and also has a partnership with the Alinghi America’s cup project. Mercedes has shared activities with the Formula E program, and also in this case there is a collaboration with the America’s cup Ineos project.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has a connection with the Corse Clienti program, which in some cases shares the activity with the Formula 1 staff. The three teams mentioned all have customer teams, namely AlphaTauri for Red Bull, Williams and Aston Martin for Mercedes and Haas. for Ferrari. They are supply relationships, but potentially they can also be lent to sharing activities.

Read also:

These working relationships are very delicate for the purpose of the budget cap, since theoretically a ‘Non F1-activities’ job could also be charged to the Formula 1 program, with obvious financial benefits.

It is a very complex front, and the FIA ​​has thus decided to accept reports of alleged offenses from teams that have suspicions about opponents, a sort of ‘whistleblower’ that allows a team to report to the International Federation a suspicious activity of a other team, without the reporting name being disclosed. One more tool for the FIA ​​but above all an effective deterrent for all teams.

The comments that arrive ‘off record’ are all aligned on one aspect: the International Federation must have a very firm and widespread position in the control activity and must not give in to pressures aimed at exceptions of any kind.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, president of the FIA ​​speaks with Christian Horner and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The approach must be unassailable, the same one used when weighing a car at the end of qualifying or the end of the race. There will be initial discontent from some teams, but over time it will become a metabolized aspect that will be good for all of Formula 1.

It is a very important game, which if completed successfully will confirm an important turning point for a sport that is already in positive contrast with the most famous world disciplines thanks also (or above all) to the containment of costs that has made the activity of sports clubs sustainable. teams. It is crucial, however, that everything works well and above all suspicion.