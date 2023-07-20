While on the track the world championship has started inexorably in the direction of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, on other fronts the summer of 2023 is particularly hot. There is an open discussion on the definition of the rules that will shape the 2026 single-seaters, but especially in the paddock there is a tension that gradually grows as the date approaches (never officially announced, but indicated by several sources as July 31st) in which the teams will receive the results of the investigations carried out by the Cost Cap Administration to certify the regularity of the expenses incurred last season.

The Budget cap argument, as already confirmed last year, is an ideal terrain on which to launch speculations, and the full investigation has obviously already begun. According to the ‘rumors’, seven teams have already received a preliminary ‘okay’, on the remaining three there should be a further verification by the staff of the International Federation regarding the disputed items.

True or false, what is certain is that the FIA ​​reiterated today in a brief note that “while welcoming the views of interested parties, regulatory powers over all FIA championships, including the Formula 1 world championship, are vested in the FIA ​​itself. Any technical, sporting or financial sanctions and/or changes to these regulations will follow due process.”

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA president, with Stefano Domenicali, head of Formula 1 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It seems so much a response to what Stefano Domenicali recently declared in an interview granted to Motorsport.com, in which he called for sporting sanctions against anyone declared non-compliant with the financial regulation. The International Federation has set the limits (as it is responsible for) but is called to a task as difficult as it is crucial for the very credibility of Formula 1.

The head of the F.1 Financial Regulations, Federico Lodi, today clarified some aspects of the complex verification work that has been engaging his staff full-time since last April 1st.

“Let’s start by saying that the process starts after the teams send the complete documentation by March 31st. All teams did so within deadlines, and the following month was devoted to an in-depth analysis of the information submitted. Each team submits a 150-200 page document, so there is a lot of data and information to go through. At this stage, areas that require a little more investigation are identified, and where it has been deemed necessary, further information is requested. At the beginning of May the on-site audit phase starts, and from then on we visit one team after another”.

After 2022, the FIA ​​has strengthened its working group, which has now reached ten full-time employees (all former auditors) who deal only with the financial regulation, up from four last year. Initially, the International Federation tried to find auditors with motorsport experience on the market, but subsequently decided to guarantee specific training internally.

The Motorhome of the FIA Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We know that we are required to speed up times – continued Lodi – I believe that as we all get used to the regulation, the process, and with a more efficient structure, things will improve. But I don’t think it will be possible to finalize the review after a month or 45 days, it also depends on the feedback, because if you have to open a formal investigation it takes time. Lawyers are involved, advisory boards are involved, the process is long. But we have a clear goal in mind, to speed everything up as much as possible.”

Advances in the management of the financial regulation will also lead to changes to the regulation itself.

“We don’t claim to consider the regulation carved in stone – confirmed Lodi – it is clear that there are some changes that will have to be made. As all regulations will have its evolution, it is a learning process for all, we are trying, to improve the regulatory framework. There have been differences of interpretation which have led to some clarifications and changes to the regulation, it is an evolving process. The Financial Advisory Committee is made up of one representative of the FIA, one of the FOM and one representative of each of the teams. It is a body created to discuss and propose changes to the regulations, ideas which then pass from the Formula 1 Commission and subsequently to the World Council”.

For Lodi in the end it will be just a matter of patience in view of the verdicts. Each violation will take time, but you need to deal with it in the best way possible.

“If we come across a violation we have to do our job – he concluded – I understand that for the fans the timing is not ideal, but the rules exist to be respected and we have to do what is asked of us”.