Red Bull has reached an accepted violation agreement with the FIA, which essentially confirms the acknowledgment of any wrongdoing and the acceptance of any sanctions.

Aston Martin also agreed on a similar deal for its less serious procedural violation, details of which will be released on Friday. The FIA ​​will explain the areas under discussion for both teams and the penalties.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke extensively with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over the US GP weekend, although technically these conversations are not part of the official legal process.

Negotiations were suspended after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death, but ended this week.

Red Bull was guilty of both a procedural violation and a “minor” overspending, estimated to be worth $ 1.8 million. The team will receive both a financial and a sporting sanction.

The latter will result in a reduction in aerodynamic testing ahead of 2023. As the manufacturer champion, the team will already have less time in the wind tunnel and CFD use than all its rivals, under the restriction rules. aerodynamic tests.

For Red Bull it is believed that the issues discussed relate to factory catering and employee feeding outside the limit, issues related to sickness benefits and layoffs, as well as the management of spare parts left over at the end of the 2021 season and their assignment to the heritage department. It is believed that there may also be a tax issue.

Speaking to Motorsport.com on the parts issue, Horner said last weekend that it “had a seven-figure effect on our presentation,” suggesting that it was arguably the most important factor in why Red Bull passed the maximum limit. However, he downplayed any potential performance gains from overspending.

“Interpretations have been made, which perhaps for other teams have been slightly different, and then such a change has a huge influence on how you completed your module which, if we had been able to re-submit at that time, we would have dealt with. in a very, very different way. “

Aston Martin was found guilty of a procedural violation referring to a specific UK tax issue, interpreted differently by the team and the FIA.

The penalty is expected to be purely financial, as in the case of Williams who was found guilty of a procedural violation for filing documents after the deadline earlier this year.

“I think it’s complex, it’s a complex set of regulations,” noted team principal Mike Krack in Austin last weekend. “But it’s not frustrating, it shows us that we have to do a better job in the future to avoid having these problems.”

“But in the end, I think the most important thing is that we were under the maximum limit. The rest is a procedural matter.”