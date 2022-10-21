Every conversation in the Austin paddock always comes to the same terminus. There is talk of the largely resurfaced track, of the new technical developments brought about by different teams, but in the best of circumstances the third question becomes the Red Bull case.

Even teams and drivers who do not have interests directly linked to any sanctions that could be inflicted on Red Bull, are very firm on this case, and the common line of thought is that of a sort of ‘zero tolerance’.

The most explicit on the Red Bull case are precisely the drivers, who, with the exception of those directly involved, are all aligned in asking the FIA ​​for a hard line.

“We are in a decisive moment for our sport – commented George Russell – I think the regulation with the spending cap was a great advantage that had a positive impact”.

“Formula 1 is an extremely technical world, last year Lewis found himself disqualified in Brazil by two millimeters of wing, and when it comes to money spent over the limit imposed by the regulations, it is a serious violation. Today we still do not have a number that hints at the extent of this violation, but if they have spent more than allowed it means that they have brought performance to their race car. Settling the matter with a fine that does not affect their development or their overall performance would certainly not be suitable”.

“I think sport must do something about it, especially looking to the future – explained Lewis Hamilton – otherwise all the teams will move forward on this line. Spending millions more and then getting only a slap on the hand would not be a good example, it would cast doubt on the very concept of a budget cap. Sport has values, and we must work to preserve them, I think of the confusion that the fans have at the moment, it is not a situation that is good for the whole of Formula 1 ”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Among the toughest Valtteri Bottas, who last year experienced the Mercedes-Red Bull duel as an interested party.

“The rules are the rules and if you do not respect them there must be a harsh punishment – he declared – which hurts a lot. It is not a good message to think of a regulation that allows a team to exceed the spending limit for one year, with the prospect of risking a punishment two seasons later. Personally I hope there is a severe and harsh punishment, simply because situations shouldn’t happen, the rules are the rules. “

“There are many in F1 and the financial ones must not be different in terms of penalties. I hope to see an exemplary penalty, last year I was fighting for the Constructors ‘World Championship, an objective we achieved, but the Drivers’ title was missed for a handful of points, and in these cases a few million budgets can make a big difference ”.