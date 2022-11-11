The discussions on the budget cap did not end with the conclusion of the Red Bull case. There is less talk of it, of course, but the topic is always popular.

With a view to 2023, the teams are already working on cost management, starting from the spending limit imposed by the financial regulation for next season, it goes from the current 140 million dollars to 135, as expected from the moment the budget cap system enters into force. .

However, this will not be the maximum amount that teams will be able to spend in 2023, since the list of bonuses granted is not indifferent.

The basic share of the budget cap is foreseen for a calendar made up of 21 Grand Prix, and the regulation provides for an extra share (which amounts to 1,200,000 dollars) for each additional stage.

The 2023 calendar, made up of twenty-four Grands Prix, exceeds the original quota by three appointments, for an ‘extra’ total of $ 3,600,000. The questions regarding the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 16, could have an impact if the race is canceled within 90 days of its dispute. In this case, the excess races would be two, therefore with an extra $ 2,400,000.

The most sustained item on the ‘increases’ front, however, is that linked to inflation. If the growth in the cost of living exceeds the 3% threshold, the regulation provides for an adjustment, based on the average inflation index of the countries belonging to the G7, currently at 7.2%.

The value is added to that already calculated in the 2022 season, or 3.1% granted to teams last July after the surge in energy costs. Based on this calculation, the total additional sum for 2023 will be approximately $ 14 million.

There is also one last item, and it is the one relating to the weekends that include the sprint race. Also in this case an ‘extra’ expense is granted to the teams, of $ 150,000 per stage, for a total of $ 900,000 since six qualifying races are scheduled in the 2023 calendar.

Summing up, the overall spending budget for next year will be around $ 154 million, a figure that does not include major expense items that the regulation does not include, such as pilots’ salaries, logistics costs and three employee salaries. highest paid by each team. Summing up, the overall spending budget of a top team can reach nearly $ 250 million.