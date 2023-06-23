Budget cap, FIA wants clarity on the extra-F1 activities of the 4 top teams

We could call it thebudget area cap“. Also last year, in June, the first fines were issued, especially for Williams. The real storm then broke out at the end of September, and it was said that F1 could not wait more than a year to sanction illegal actions on the rule that imposes an annual spending ceiling on teams. This year, history could repeat itself.

According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sportthe FIA ​​wants to elaborate on the position of Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes And Aston Martin about the so-called “non-F1 activities“, i.e. all those activities unrelated to the design, construction, development and action of the car on the track. According to the financial regulation updated in April, these include, among others, the salaries of the pilots and the three highest paid team members, travel costs, marketing expenses, registration fees, parental and sick leave, legal expenses and in general all those other activities that go beyond the F1 world.

It is a vast world, which for this very reason can be exploited by teams to direct some expenses elsewhere which in reality are also and above all needed in the field of F1: this was the case of Red Bull Advanced Technologies or Mercedes Applied Science, which they also develop technologies for sailing and cycling. Nothing irregular until illegality is found, but certainly a way to hide expenses and complicate the task of the Cost Cap Administrationthe staff required to monitor the work of the teams on the spending ceiling.

The FIA, according to what is learned from the Milanese newspaper, would have asked for clarifications on some items of the financial documentation relating to the 2022 season and presented in March. For Red Bull and Aston Martin it would be an additional problem after the sanctions received in 2022 for the 2021 budget: the Milton Keynes team was punished with a seven million dollar fine and a 10% cut in the hours in the wind tunnel, from serving in 2023, Lawrence Stroll’s team “got away” with a $450,000 fine for a procedural violation.