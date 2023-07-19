A hot summer is expected for Formula 1. The topic is one of the thorniest ever, the Budget cap, a raw nerve after last year’s controversies. The Cost Cap Administration, or the FIA ​​body that deals with monitoring and compliance with the financial regulation, has long since communicated to the teams that by 31 July they will receive (individually) the outcome of the checks carried out in recent weeks regarding the balance 2022.

However, it was learned in the Silverstone paddock that the date could slip and this has given rise to many suspicions. Speculations? It could be, but twelve months ago the tam tam began in the same way and then ended with the sanctions of Red Bull and Aston Martin, the same teams that are still among the most popular today in the whole accused but in the company of other suspects. In the absence of official information, speculation finds fertile ground.

It is certain, however, that in some teams the alarm was sounded when the FIA ​​(last June 23) issued the TD45 directive, reiterating a much-discussed aspect of the financial regulation: any project or intellectual property created outside the group Formula 1 work, and then subsequently imported into the F.1 area, will be included in the cost cap. The concept was already clear before, but it has been reiterated so that it is not considered a gray area. Obviously the FIA ​​does not reiterate aspects of the regulations with great frequency, when it comes into action it always does it for a very specific reason.

Checks in the offices with cross-interrogations

The International Federation knows that Formula 1 is playing a very important game. If problems still emerge during the verification, without sanctions deemed adequate, the whole Budget cap concept would lose credibility.

The FIA-fitted team has made major strides in the vetting procedures carried out at the team premises, three people vetted each team for three weeks, with (unannounced) employee interviews and data checking, including personal computers.

Several teams have confirmed that the FIA ​​has gone much deeper in the 2022 budget control procedures than twelve months ago, “a sort of very meticulous tax audit”, commented an insider.

The thorny issue of staffing allocation mentioning the TD45 has been cross-checked. Each employee declares how and where he spends his working time (between F1 projects or others) and the FIA ​​staff verifies whether, on the days in which work on an alternative project is declared, this was actually the case.

As? With interviews, immediate checks, checking emails and internet traffic on a specific day, all done without warning. The area is still a bit gray, as is the aspect linked to external suppliers.

Each piece used on the single-seaters is traced with its own identification code, and on the eve of the race weekends the teams communicate to the FIA ​​the list of all the components they bring to the track.

It is cyclically verified by the technicians of the Federation that what is mounted on the single-seaters are only and exclusively components declared by the teams.

“There is no escaping material costs”, commented a time ago an inspector, but the intellectual cost of those who design a component escapes verification. If personnel working on other projects (all the top teams have launched alternative programmes) transfer knowledge within the Formula 1 programme, it cannot be said that it can be easily traced during checks. However, the investigators of the Cost Cap Administration leave nothing to chance, even asking for information from former employees of the teams.

“Cost to perform” is the new challenge for the teams

How delicate the current match is emerges clearly by observing the staff that each team had to set up for financial control. Mercedes has declared that its department is made up of 46 people (whose cost goes beyond the budget cap), every aspect of the teams is subject to a “cost to performance” evaluation, i.e. before giving the okay to a new technical component or to a new business, the relationship between the impact on the team’s finances and the benefits that will come to the track is considered. There is a threshold to overcome, otherwise the idea is rejected and sent back to the sender.

An unavoidable scenario, since the funds destined for developments represent a sort of shock absorber to make ends meet. If, for example, a team reports many accidents during the first half of the season going beyond the expenses allocated for spare parts, the risk is that to return to the maximum limit, development cuts will be resorted to, and so on for any excess spending.

In the two years since the entry into force of the financial regulation, the teams have reviewed all internal processes trying to optimize each budget item.

“At present it is difficult to find a sector in which to cut a million – confided an expert in the sector – it is easier to file off 100,000 euros in several points, and perhaps we arrive at the same amount”.

Finally, there is another work in progress, and that is the one relating to the new financial regulation which will enter into force from 2026. Both the FIA ​​and the teams will take advantage of the critical issues that have emerged (and will emerge) in the first five years of application of the current ” financial regulations” to maximize the next version.

It is a very important game, because it affects a large percentage of the activities of a Formula 1 team, and practically all the aspects that impact on performance. For this reason, it will be crucial to observe the position that the FIA ​​will take in the event of infringements after the controversies that emerged last year.

The history of the current world championship confirms that a fine and a reduction in the time available in the wind tunnel are small things, sporting penalties are needed and it will be important to put them on paper.