Budget cap has been discussed in the paddock for several races now. The first alarm signals were launched in the direction of the FIA ​​by Ferrari, a sort of recommendation to the International Federation regarding the supervisory criteria on a very delicate front such as that of the expenditure ceiling.

The structures of the top teams are complex and multifunctional, and the monitoring work for the FIA ​​men is not the simplest. At the same time, the top teams, with Red Bull and Ferrari leading the way, underlined the need to review the budget limit, currently set at 140 million dollars, due to inflation which has risen significantly in recent months following the conflict. Russian-Ukrainian.

A little more than a year after its entry into force, the financial regulation launched by the FIA ​​in 2019 is showing limits that risk having a significant impact on the performance of the 2022 season.

According to the top teams, inflation has significantly reduced the purchasing power envisaged in the business plans launched at the beginning of the season, mainly due to the increases linked to crucial sectors such as energy.

With an average European inflation rate estimated at 6.8%, the top teams asked to be able to obtain a budget increase equal to the same percentage compared to the 140 million originally envisaged, which translates into a possibility of extra spending equivalent to about 10 million dollars.

Both Liberty Media and the FIA ​​have acknowledged the situation showing a substantially favorable position, but a majority of at least eight of the ten teams currently present in Formula 1 is required in order to change the financial regulation during the current season.

In Barcelona it emerged that in the last meeting of the F1 Commission the proposal was voted with negative results, as only six teams confirmed their support for the budget increase. According to several sources, the teams that have opposed the measure are Alpine, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas, an outcome that in some respects is surprising, since among the teams that voted against the proposal are the two Ferrari customer teams.

However, looking at the Constructors’ classification, it is not surprising the position of Haas and Williams, respectively with 15 and 3 points, who see Aston Martin as a threat (currently at six points).

Lawrence Stroll’s team has the financial resources to benefit from a possible increase in the budget cap, and it would all benefit the development of the car.

On the part of the top teams, however, there is considerable discontent, since in 2020, in a very delicate moment for several Formula 1 teams struggling with the unknowns related to the Covid lockdown, they did not oppose the reduction of the budget cap from the fixed ceilings. initially (175, 170 and 165 million dollars) accepting a reduction of 30 million starting from 2021. The exceptional circumstance that saw Formula 1 group together at the time of the Covid crisis, according to the top teams, is not proposing itself again in front of a other exceptional circumstance such as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The difficulties that Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are facing are not small in scope. A reduction in spending potential of around 10 million dollars can lead to a halt to technical developments until the end of the season, and in the paddock there are those who have hypothesized potential layoffs in order to be able to stay within the spending limits by the end. of the championship.

In this phase of the game it is difficult to have a clear scenario, because among the smaller teams there are those who argue that the problem is magnified ad hoc by the top-teams, interested only in carrying out the upgrades of their projects and actually ignoring the basic concept of the spending limit introduced after lengthy comparisons starting in 2021.

“If you start by granting exceptions, you will see that valid reasons will be found at every opportunity to spend more and more”, commented an insider. Then there are those who argue that a possible derogation would especially benefit the teams operating in England, a country that is currently suffering from higher inflation than the European average. The only certainty is that in 2023 the available budget will be greater than the 135 million envisaged by the regulation.

In fact, in September, the check of the inflation rate that is applied in the following season is foreseen, a percentage obtained according to an index that must be agreed between the parties but which should be the average of the G20 countries.

The only aspect that is clear to everyone is the urgency to clarify, but if there are no twists and turns, the F1 Commission will hardly be able to reach the majority needed to approve the proposal. If the position of Haas appears more predisposed to negotiation, in the case of Alfa Romeo, Alpine and Williams there does not seem to be much room for negotiation at the moment.