After it emerged that Red Bull had breached its 2021 budget cap, Brown wrote to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali urging them to take the matter seriously.

In the letter he wrote: “Breaking the budget cap, and perhaps also procedural violations, constitute cheating as they offer a significant advantage in terms of technical, sporting and financial regulations.”

He went on to add: “The crucial point is that any team that has overspent has gained an unfair advantage in developing this year’s car and next year.”

Brown’s use of the word “cheating” didn’t go down well with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who said he thought it was “absolutely shocking” that such an accusation was leveled against his team.

“We are on trial due to public allegations as far back as Singapore,” he said during the United States Grand Prix.

“The media has published figures that are far from reality. And the resulting damage to the brand, to our partners, to our drivers, to our workforce, in an age where mental health is paramount, we are seeing significant problems within our workforce.”

“Kids who are bullied on playgrounds are our employees’ children, and this is unfair due to fictitious allegations from other teams.”

“You can’t go around making these kinds of allegations without any fact or substance. We are absolutely baffled by the behavior of some of our opponents.”

Despite the controversy raised by the text of his letter, Brown says his view on the matter remains unchanged.

“I stand by my letter,” he said, reflecting on the budget cap controversy. “I think when you break the rules, both technical and financial, there are many different ways to characterize them.”

“I know it’s a strong word, but I don’t see any difference between breaking the budget cap and having a car with too little ground clearance, or whatever the case may be.”

“If it’s something that falls under sporting, financial or technical regulations, a breach of the rules, I think you could call it a couple of different things. Some, more simplistically, would call it that.”

Brown also said he was not convinced by Red Bull’s defense of the budget cap violation, particularly that the company claims it was originally under-the-limit and that a staff cafeteria deal triggered a excessive spending.

“I thought there were things that didn’t make sense,” Brown added.

“We all need to take care of our employees. Our employees tell us this team does this for per diems, this team does this for food, this team does this for hotels. This puts us in a position competitive when we hire and renew.”

“So I think if you figure out where you spend the most, collectively, if that fits into the budget cap, you should spend less somewhere else.”

“I think it all comes down to performance. I don’t think you can isolate selected elements and say this part was out of budget cap.”

Brown also finds it a bit strange that Red Bull has repeatedly complained that it’s on edge, but then suggested that its original proposal last year was many millions of dollars lower.

“The name of the game is to get as close to the cap as possible. And they were among the teams that said they couldn’t get close to the cap. So how did you manage to stay four million under the cap?”.

“You don’t want to be four million under the limit, but $400,000 under the limit, so I personally would have handled it differently.”

“But I don’t think what they did was intentional. I know it’s about ‘sandwichgate’ but I think it’s underplaying what it was. So it’s not entirely clear,” he concluded.