It’s a Mercedes that of 2023 is atypical and not only for the results on the track. While in the past the Brackley team used to develop its cars using a few but substantial updates packages, the W14 continues to evolve from race to race through small modifications. The latest innovations concern both wings and above all the front suspension fairing, an area in which the team retraces its steps.

Front suspension

Between the tests in Bahrain and the inaugural race, Alfa Romeo and Mercedes had modified the external fairing at the points of attachment to the nose of the front suspension. What the Hinwil and Brackley teams did consisted of a swelling of the outermost part of the frame, useful for giving the flows a trend downwash. The purpose was to curve the air downward towards the inlet section of the venturi channels in the bottom.

With the updates from Budapest, however, Mercedes partially retraces its steps. The swelling on the suspension attachment points is still present, but in a much less marked way than before. According to the explanation provided by the team, the change improves the management of flows adhering to the frame in the inner part. The change would seem to be a partial step backwards for Mercedes, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that starting from Monaco on the W14 the arrangement of the arms has changed of the suspension, outlining new conditions in the flow.

Updated wings

For the rest, in Hungary Mercedes limits itself to bringing more detailed news. For example, the vertical drifts of the front wing, already updated at Silverstone, appear modified again. It’s a change this time the length of the diveplane, the small external profile which is now shorter. This is an area that has received much attention since the advent of ground-effect regulations. For two seasons now, Mercedes has been working on locally generated vortices, with the aim of countering the turbulence that is created around the contact patch between rubber and asphalt.

Latest news on the W14 in Budapest is the rear wing. To adapt to the characteristics of the track, Mercedes uses the high-load version, very similar to the one used in Canada and Barcelona. However, compared to previous releases, the Hungarian specification has a small change on the outside. The connection between the mobile profile of the DRS and the vertical drift of the endplate now has a much deeper cut to improve the passage of air around the wing and generate more downforce. It is therefore a simple adaptation to the Magyar track, but in such a balanced Formula 1 even the details and adaptations make the difference.