For years now, qualifying has been the hardest-fought session, but one never ceases to be amazed at how the gaps are smaller and smaller each weekend. Not everything is thanks to the new format, which however, by depriving the teams of two sets of tyres, limited their preparation on the track, favoring the establishment of a great balance. The very close proximity between the times meant that no one felt safe in qualifying, discouraging them from staying in the pits to save some sets of tyres. The continuous movement was also promoted by a track that historically evolves during the weekend and which the rain that fell during the night reset after Friday’s practice. All of this gave rise to a very dynamic qualification, where the ability to adapt made the difference.

Mercedes resurrects in traction

The alternative format for the Hungarian weekend mainly had an impact on two aspects. The most evident was the different management of free practice, where Mercedes followed a decidedly atypical work programme. In fact, both Russell and Hamilton ran almost exclusively on medium tyres, limiting themselves to putting on the softs ten minutes before the end of FP3. The choice may not be the result only of the need to save trains of tyres. On the contrary, it could arise from a specific framework work programme, analyzing the effects of the various adjustments under stable conditions without the compound variable. In fact, Mercedes changed the set-up quite a bit during the night, studying solutions to the problems that emerged on Friday on the simulator.

The second central theme of qualifying was managing the transition from hard to medium and finally to soft in qualifying, changing the way the compounds are sent and kept at temperature. “Finding the balance in each corner is more difficult with these compound changes”, declared Hamilton after the unexpected pole position. The W14 came back to life in Q3 thanks to the return of the soft compounds, which have improved the balance. However, the result comes against all odds, given that the basic Mercedes lacks traction, an area that is instead in the spotlight at the Hungaroring. Moreover, the heat, with the 42°C reached on the asphalt in Q3, should have accentuated this shortcoming.

Yet, Hamilton has often recorded his best times right in the third sector, the slowest of the track, instead accusing the delay in the fastest second split, which theoretically should have enhanced the W14's qualities. The impression is that Mercedes has deliberately chosen a balance to protect against degradation of the rear tyres, indicated by everyone as the central theme of Sunday's race. The soft tires that arrived in Q3 allowed the English driver to cling to that extra grip, useful for containing the delay in the fastest sections. It should not be overlooked how Mercedes has always been among the last to cross the finish line, so as to enjoy the best track conditions. In Q1 the choice proved to be too risky with Russell, but in Q3 it allowed us to take that small advantage useful for staying ahead of Verstappen.

Imperfect Red Bull

A small driving error probably cost Verstappen pole position, unable to repeat his best lap in the second sector. In general, however, as early as Friday Red Bull showed some inaccuracies on the flying lap, with balance problems whose resolution was hampered by less sets of tires and the rain that fell in FP1. Slightly understeer of the RB19 however it is partly intended to protect the rear tires in the race, to the detriment of qualifying.

The two Red Bull drivers, together with the two Ferraris and the two AlphaTauris, were the only ones to carry out a race pace simulation in the third free practice session, decidedly more representative than Friday’s, having carried it out on medium tires and with 10°C warmer on the asphalt. The Dutchman’s race pace was about 7 tenths faster than Leclerc’s, confirming the general impression that at the Hungaroring the RB19 remains the car to beat in the race. The only unknown is whether Verstappen will be able to overtake Hamilton, on a tricky track for overtaking, while enjoying the more efficient car and with the more effective DRS.

However, after missing pole position, Verstappen ruled out that the updates brought to Hungary could have upset the balance of a perfect car so far. It should be underlined how the narrower air intakes required an optimization of the internal cooling aerodynamics, studies which according to the sporting regulations outside the limits on hours in the wind tunnel. However, the new bellies increase the efficiency of the diffuser and the load at the rear, forcing the team to adjust ride heights and other mechanical adjustments to preserve balance.

Ferrari falls in the second sector

Leclerc closes almost four tenths from pole position, a gap in line with previous outings, but which in such a balanced qualifying translates into sixth place, accompanied by eleventh from Carlos Sainz. Not a satisfactory result for a team that saw the Hungaroring as a favorable track on the eve. According to Vasseur, Ferrari has “struggled to get the full picture” before a qualifying where all three compounds had to be used.

It is above all Sainz who pays the price, eliminated in Q2 on those medium tires that have already been suffering so much since Friday. In general, however, both Ferraris made up for it the most important detachments in the second sector, where the fastest corners of the track are present. The SF-23 suffers from a congenital instability in cornering at high mileage, but one cannot but wonder if the Cavallino, like Mercedes, hasn’t sought a balance shifted to the rear to protect the rear tires in the race.

Until Q2, the times in the third sector of both riders were in line with those of the best, indicating good traction which could prove invaluable in the race. However, once the soft tires were mounted, Leclerc struggled to manage the tire temperatures, thanks to the snaps in the second sector. The Monegasque introduced himself like this at the end of the lap with the rear now overheated, accusing an important gap also in the third split. In view of the race, however, the advantage remains of being among the few to have simulated the pace with full fuel load in the third free practice session, when the track was hotter and closer to the conditions expected for Sunday. The hope in Ferrari is that the available data can help to read a race during which the degradation will have to be interpreted in real time.

McLaren reconfirms

If on the one hand Ferrari suffers in the second sector, on the other McLaren continues to make the difference precisely in the fast corners. MCL60s have been around for a long time the reference in the central sector, accusing instead of the delay in the hairpin bends of the sector, not the best in view of a race where the priority will be to protect the rear tyres. The second row and the negligible gap from pole position are in any case an excellent result on a track that is theoretically difficult for the British car.

McLaren has been able to make the most of its strong point, i.e. the corners of the second sector, but also the short straights of the Hungarian track have hid the speed deficiencies of the car. In any case, the latest updates have improved the behavior in medium-distance corners, the main weak point at the beginning of the year, an area where, however, according to the drivers, there is still work to be done. Another important confirmation of the updates is that they stood out despite the higher temperatures than on Fridays, while traditionally the MCL60 instead prefers cool temperatures. Further positive news is the saving of a set of medium tires with Norris, making it legitimate for McLaren to dream of another podium finish.

The real big surprise of the day, however, is theAlfa Romeo, fifth and seventh respectively with Zhou and Bottas. Hinwil’s team in Budapest did not bring major updates, but is now able to extract the potential of the innovations brought to Silverstone, after adjusting the set-up adjustments. In England, the C43 has been updated in every area of ​​the floor, including the diffuser and the Venturi channels, with the modifications developed to especially improve the load in medium and high speed corners. Confirming the double top-10 finish in the race would allow Alfa Romeo to overtake Williams and the constructors’ standings Haas. The latter also celebrates access to Q3 with Nico Hulkenberg, thanks also to the updates to the floor mounted on the VF-23. However, the Grand Prix promises to be open to everything, a race where strategists will have to react to tire wear while also being very careful to defend the track position.