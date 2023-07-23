The first pitch of the starting grid embraces the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, flanked in the front row by the ever-present Max Verstappen. The multiple English champion dreams of victory on a track that has historically been his friend and where defending his position is possible. However, temperatures are on the rise for the race, with 15-20°C more on the asphalt than on Friday, raising the levels of tire degradation. It is precisely the degradation that will increase the chances of overtaking even on the winding Hungaroring, in a race that promises to be a two-stop race. FormulaPassion met Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirellito comment together on the strategies in view of the Grand Prix.

Mr. Berra, we would start from the alternative tire allocation for this weekend, with two sets of tires less for each driver. How has this impacted your data collection to estimate strategies?

“Honestly, it didn’t make a big impact. We had many race pace simulations on both medium and soft. The soft was tested on Friday, so with lower temperatures. The medium, on the other hand, was tested on both days with much more significant stints, including 19-20 consecutive laps with a full load of fuel. As far as the choice of strategies is concerned, the new allocation did not have much influence. On the contrary, perhaps we have collected even more data, despite not running in FP1 due to the rain. Another interesting aspect of the new format is that it allows you to calculate the deltas per lap between the compounds more precisely. This is because we have very close sessions where we run all three compounds in similar conditions. On the other hand, we usually have to estimate the difference between the medium and the hard, because the hard is used very little on the flying lap. With the new format, however, we have a flying lap with all the tyres”.

Red Bull, Ferrari and AlphaTauri were the only ones to simulate race pace on Friday morning with the track hotter and closer to the conditions expected today. Will they have an advantage in predicting the exact level of degradation?

“This yes. Some teams have preferred to focus more on qualifying instead. Alfa Romeo, for example, carried out tests with all three compounds. The degradation in the Saturday simulations with the warmest temperatures was in line with expectations and similar to that recorded on Friday. The heat obviously requires a little more management of the rear axle, which on a circuit where traction is so important is the limiting axis. We noticed that there was an improvement on the track in general and the increase in temperatures also helped contain graining, which was less restrictive on Saturday than on Friday.”

What are the most effective strategies estimated by Pirelli?

“We think they are quite defined. In the past in Budapest it was very difficult to overtake, but now it is not anymore. This is due both to the new generation of cars and to degradation, which between high temperatures and the soft compounds we have brought is high. Overtaking a slower car is not that complicated. On paper, the fastest strategy is at two stops, like last year. The best in our opinion is medium at the start and hard in the last two. Both the medium and hard require little management and have proven they can do longer stints without major problems. The alternative strategy is to start on medium, switch to hard and then go back to medium, for those who perhaps want to have a little more pace in the final with an empty tank”.

“As regards alternative strategies, single parking appears very marginal. This not only for the management of very long stints, but also for wear and tear. The risk is to get to 100% wear on some sets. Furthermore, the position on the track is less important, so going on the single stop makes less sense. If one arrives with two or three seconds more pace, defending the position is very difficult. In the event of a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car, on the other hand, you could be more aggressive and go to three stops. The stints would be shorter and faster paced. The risk, however, is to get stuck in traffic in a DRS train. In this case, however, the option could be medium-hard-hard-soft”.

The double stop would require two sets of new hard or medium, which, however, almost nobody has…

“No, but the used sets have only three laps in the end and there are no particular indicators that say that the used tire has a lower performance than the new one. Perhaps on the out lap the used tire could give a little less than the new one, having already undergone a thermal cycle. The new one could give some more grip in the first lap, but from then on the performance would be similar. After qualifying we saw that the tires with only three laps are practically new. What should be considered, however, are the higher temperatures compared to Friday, when the soft tire didn’t go badly in the long stints. But today we will have 15-20°C more asphalt, conditions where the soft tends to go out of the operating window. We only see the soft for use in very short stints, for example if someone could make a free pit stop in the finale or wanted to go in search of the fastest lap”.

The race pace simulations have seen very close rhythms between everyone, making it difficult for those ahead to accumulate enough advantage to be able to stop without re-entering traffic. Will it be an extra variable?

“Surely. If a driver is in a direct fight with someone else and has more pace, then he can overtake. However, if a DRS train were formed, where the leader is very fast in a straight line and the others behind are unable to get close, then in that case the strategies would be influenced. The undercut only becomes advantageous if you have a clear road when you get back on the track”.

Overall, what is Pirelli’s comment on the new tire allocation?

“My personal opinion is positive. The format of the weekend does not preclude us from any data. We’ve seen some fun qualifications that can scramble the values ​​as well. Some machines may be able to make better use of the hard and others the medium, without tying everyone on the soft as seen in the past. There is more tire carryover from session to session, as after FP1 and FP2 the teams only have to return one set instead of two. There are fewer tires that are being used, but overall we haven’t seen any loss of use. Maybe they’re trying to make more use of the compounds that won’t be used in the race, but we’ve also seen long runs on average. The data we collect does not change, but the way the teams work. We saw big differences between one team and another over the weekend. Finally we arrive at the race with seven sets of tires for everyone, as in the other Grands Prix, where indeed someone arrives with one set less. It would appear to be a more streamlined weekend. Normally the tires are used for a few laps and then thrown away, while in this way they are also used in the following session to make a further evaluation”.

He said that someone has also tried the racing compounds, but it doesn’t last. Will it be a Grand Prix in which it will be necessary to read and interpret the performance and degradation of this compound in real time?

“Yes, but it’s not due to the alternative tire allocation. Many times we have seen teams use the hard tires directly in the race without ever having tried them. I’m 100% sure that even if we didn’t have the new format in Budapest, the teams would still have kept two sets of new hard tires there, because it would have been the race tyre. With the new allocation however, having three, someone could also use one to test it at full fuel load, and then return it”.