On the eve of the recent editions of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Hungaroring was identified as a track more akin to the characteristics of Red Bull, whose last success in Budapest however dates back to the now distant 2014 with Daniel Ricciardo. In 2021, the Milton Keynes team ran into major balance problems on Friday, which led to the qualifying in defense and then finally finding themselves out of the game after the multiple collision at the start. Even earlier, in 2019 the RB15 came close to winning at the Ring, but Max Verstappen surrendered in the final to Lewis Hamilton’s comeback after the additional tire change. All in all however, the Anglo-Austrian cars of recent years enjoyed excellent chassis qualities and aerodynamic load even more than speed skills, characteristics that increased Red Bull’s prospects of victory in Budapest. In the current season, however, Max Verstappen’s single-seater is antithetical to its progenitors, with exceptional top speeds on the straight but suffering in the load curves compared to the direct rival of Maranello. Ferrari lands in Hungary with a determination never seen in the Cavallino staff, aware of having a single-seater with the technical potential to aspire to a double win between the curves of the Ring.

Hungaroring is often simplistically compared to Monte Carlo due to the tortuosity of the track and the aerodynamic configurations close to maximum load. However, while in the Principality the low speed corners abound where the mechanical qualities of the suspension group emerge, the modern Formula 1 cars tackle the folds of Budapest at high speeds, giving importance to the aerodynamic behavior. The Hungarian curves themselves have significantly wider radii of curvature than the Monegasque ones as well as prolonged travel times, requiring a different balance together with good stability in the center of the curve and not just precision and reactivity at the entrance. Finally, there are hairpin bends, mainly concentrated in the first and third sectors, from which traction and traction emerge. Overall, teams therefore tend to adopt high-load aerodynamic configurationsbut the way this is translated into performance over the lap differs profoundly from what we see in Monte Carlo.

There is no shortage of extensions at the Hungaroring, but their short extension makes top speeds less rewarding for overall performance. Red Bull will therefore hardly be able to compensate for the delay accumulated in driving with the speed on the forehand, a strategy instead implemented at Paul Ricard. In all likelihood, however, in Budapest Christian Horner’s team will pursue a different set-up philosophy, with an aerodynamic compromise less aimed at efficiency and more focused on absolute load. On the other hand, the Milton Keynes team will also have to prove that it has understood the reason for the lack of effectiveness of the latest updates introduced in the car, after the uncertainties and setbacks revealed on Friday in France.

Ferrari approaches the last appointment before the break with a car that, after recent developments, is the most competitive on the grid in terms of absolute performance. Furthermore, the F1-75 is already particularly similar to the characteristics of the Hungaroring, having demonstrated efficacy in slow motion curves and exceptional load levels in medium-high distance bends. In addition to the theoretical reflections, even more indicative is the confidence shown at the end of the French Grand Prix by Mattia Binotto, a traditionally transparent figure, targeting a double win on Hungarian soil. The goal at the Cavallino will be to realize the potential of the single-seater without running into the accidents already experienced during the year, dictated by the pressure in its various nuances. Pending the changes to the power unit to improve reliability, the Maranello engineers will still have to manage the turbo and combustion pressures to avoid further breakdowns, while both strategists and pilots are called upon not to repeat the past mistakes induced by the competitive pressure. It will also be interesting to evaluate the balance of power on the track between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, after the Monegasque had not been as skilled in interpreting the Hungaroring as the other tracks in the World Championship in recent editions.

The trip to Budapest is also incumbent on rain risk, which both top stables hope and fear at the same time. In fact, the wet still represents an additional variable and source of error and could therefore offer Ferrari the opportunity to recover more points in the championship than normal conditions would allow. On the other hand, the rain could undermine the theoretical technical advantage of the Red at the Hungaroring, although the F1-75 proved to be fast in all circumstances. The need for an extra lap persists to warm up the tires, unlike Red Bull which enters the operating window from the first meters, a feature that in dry conditions, however, causes greater difficulties in stabilizing the temperatures of the RB18 tires on the dry lap. .

Regardless of whether the rain actually comes during qualifying or the race in progress, if the water spills on the plant during the weekend it would change the state of the track, which would return to green conditions. The uncertainty of the weather therefore increases the difficulties in deciding on a mechanical-aerodynamic set-up suited to the racing conditions, especially considering that without rain the asphalt could reach 60 ° C. Tire management would become a crucial factor in that case, even more than it was in France. In Austria Ferrari had expressed a superiority on this front compared to Red Bull, apparently also confirmed at Paul Ricard according to what was suggested by the first stint in the direct confrontation between Leclerc and Verstappen. According to the latest reconstructions, however, the radio teams at Le Castellet between the Dutchman and his track engineer reveal that the tires of the RB18 were in good condition and that the stop was dictated by the desire to mismatch the strategy with respect to the rivals, making therefore it is difficult to confirm or deny an excess of wear on the Red Bull.

In Hungary Pirelli confirms the choice of compounds of the last appointment, opting for the intermediate tires of the range, the C2, C3 and C4. On the other hand, the static inflation pressures are lowered, equal to 22.0 psi at the front and 18.0 psi at the rear, a value that underlines how much the rear axle is stressed in traction in Budapest, leading to a greater increase in pressures with the single-seater. marching. On the brakes front instead, Brembo classifies the Hungarian track with one severity of 3 out of 5 for the braking system. The use of the system in 11 of the 14 curves of the track, for a use equal to 19% of the time, further underlines the tortuosity of the Hungaroring, as well as the 78 tons of load accumulated on the pedal during the race, 5 tons more than registered in Munich. The most demanding braking is confirmed to be that of turn 1, where Brembo simulations predict a speed drop from 320 to 95 km / h, with a peak pressure on the pedal equivalent to 142 kg and a deceleration of 4.6g.

Behind the struggle at the top, the importance of long-distance tire management could bring Mercedes closer to the leading positions. Farther back, a new confrontation between Alpine and McLaren is set to take place after the latter made significant progress thanks to the latest updates. On the development front, a new aerodynamic package will debut in Budapest on Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, the only team still without changes since the beginning of the year. It will be interesting to evaluate if the VF-22 will approach the F1-75 even further as a philosophy, already sharing its suspension mechanics. This would be a choice that would benefit the reputation of an alternative concept to that of the Red Bull school, which has now become dominant in a grid being shared by AlphaTauri, Alpine, McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams. Mercedes seems increasingly destined to change its look in 2023, while Alfa Romeo has not yet abandoned the raised and hollowed-out bench setting as did Aston Martin. As expected, therefore, after the great initial diversity, the design choices began to coincide, a convergence that does not seem destined to become absolute.