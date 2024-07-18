By Carlo Platella

The second half of the season begins at the Hungaroring, once considered the Monaco without guard rails. A nickname that has now become obsolete, so much so that the Hungarian track is now classified by the teams as a medium-speed facility. More evident are the similarities with the Barcelona track. In addition to the long-distance curves and the importance of aerodynamic load, the Hungarian autodrome is afflicted by a wave of torrid heat, announcing another highly degraded and strategically lively race. All this in a weekend in which several teams will bring updates, with the ever-present risk of altering the delicate balance of ground effect Formula 1.

Red Bull to find yourself

Max Verstappen is characterized by his usual calm and determination when he shows up in Budapest, but he does not hide his belief that he no longer has the best car of the lot. The updates that arrived at the Hungaroring will therefore be crucial, and the world champion reveals that they are the most extensive since the beginning of the year: “So far we have brought things that were not particularly large, while This package is the most substantial”.

The aim is not only to improve downforce, aerodynamic efficiency and tyre use, but to give the RB20 back that early season character that perfectly matched the Dutchman’s driving style: “At the beginning of the year I felt really comfortable with the car. Maybe driving it was even more natural than the year before, which is positive. After a few races, however, on the one hand the opponents got closer, while with the car we had some messy weekends, in which finding the ideal window was difficult. In the first races, however, we didn’t have any particular problems and everything came more naturally”.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Not even world champions are exempt from the side effects of the development of ground effect single-seaters, where every modification risks or allows for the alteration, positively or negatively, of the driving characteristics. A dynamic that is more evident at Red Bull with Sergio Perez, but from which not even Verstappen is immune: “Even for me in the last few weekends It was really hard to get the most out of the machine. We’re trying to put it in a better, more predictable usage window.”

Mercedes Ecstasy

Mercedes, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction, fresh from two consecutive victories, with the ever-growing belief that the W15 is now at the level of the top two in the class. The Silver Arrows have not received any noticeable aerodynamic corrections in recent weeks, but the small changes made have improved driving behavior, benefiting the lap time even more. “We brought a reasonable package of upgrades to Canada, but it wasn’t anywhere near what we gained on the clock. I think that we have much more confidence in the machine thanks to the way it performs now and we can push ourselves closer to the limit,” George Russell tells.

© Copyright: Davenport / XPB Images

“Now the tyres are in better condition in the race and we can manage them more easily. It is a chain reaction on performance. A small update has led to big improvements in lap times because we can get more out of the car.” So the imperative is not to alter the benign nature of the car with the next updates coming, expected between the Hungarian and Belgian weekends. The same goes for McLaren, credited with the most versatile car on the grid, but also exposed to the risks of development.

The Ferrari of Budapest

The Prancing Horse is already dealing with the side effects of the updates. Never before have the Maranello team seemed so confident in being able to keep under control the bouncing suffered since the beginning of the season and emphasized by the Barcelona package: “I am optimistic because the team had warned us that the new parts might cause more bouncing and so it was. We acknowledged that it was a possibility and so it was, while now the simulations tell us that it should decrease,” Carlos Sainz’s comment in the paddock.

Interesting words from the Spaniard, who reveals how the team was aware of the risk of facing an amplified bouncing, deciding to proceed with the Barcelona updates anyway. The questions then are all about the reasons for such a choice, whether Ferrari felt the need to get to the bottom of the bouncing issue addressed or whether instead it is not the reflection of a team more willing to take risksa mentality repeatedly highlighted by Frederic Vasseur.