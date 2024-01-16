The McLaren Formula 1 Team today revealed the new livery that we will see on track in the 2024 season, a first preview in view of the official presentation of the MCL38 which will be unveiled on February 14th, a few hours before departure for Bahrain.

There is a lot of anticipation and curiosity regarding McLaren's potential and it couldn't be otherwise, given that last season starting from the Austrian Grand Prix (the stage in which the heavily 'revisited' MCL60 debuted) the Woking team has was the one that obtained the most points, obviously net of Red Bull.

The presentation of the new livery was an opportunity to take stock with the team's CEO Zak Brown, ranging from the 2024 objectives to the hot topics of the moment, moving from the FIA-Liberty situation to a topic very dear to Brown, namely the growing collaboration between AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

How is the 2024 season progressing on the commercial front?

“I'm confident, I think all the men and women at McLaren have done a fantastic job, and I can say it's not finished yet. Today the car was completed with launch specifications but there will be other new features throughout the year, I think the single-seater is truly spectacular. Basically it's a response to the feedback we have received and continue to receive from our fans, you already know that the 'papaya' is very important to us, we want to make sure we are very distinctive: when you see our car you know it's a McLaren. We then have a great group of commercial partners, with Chrome, Cisco, OKX and other companies, as well as two great drivers like Lando and Oscar fully recharged and ready to go.”

Have you set yourself some goals? What expectations are there?

“We want to continue to bridge the gap. Last year we found ourselves in the role of second or third force depending on the type of circuit, the development of the car was far-reaching. But we know that Red Bull has not worked on a development program during 2023 as it could have done, so there is a possibility that it could be an unpleasant surprise for all of us.”

According to the rumors we have heard in the last month it seems that Red Bull and AlphaTauri are significantly increasing the synergy. Do you think this situation could lead to a request for clarification on the regulatory front?

“The rules are clear, but at the same time I believe they need to be reviewed and changed quickly. The regulation in force is now obsolete, when it was defined there was not yet a cost cap, and at that time there was a huge disparity between what our budget was and, for example, that of Mercedes. So top-team A was allowed to help a smaller team B.”

“However, the scenario has changed, today we have the cost-cap and we compete on a more equal playing field, so we can afford to better protect what is an important part of this sport, namely the definition of a 'manufacturer'. Today if team A helps team B, it also ends up benefiting, it's a mutual advantage, and if we look at other sports I don't think there is anything similar.”

“I think we need to review the regulations soon to ensure that 10 independent manufacturers compete in Formula 1. Regarding AlphaTauri, from what I understand they are moving to the UK, which I think will benefit both teams. Co-ownership of two teams is a huge concern for us and for the fairness of the sport.”

After three years of cost cap, what assessment do you make regarding the financial regulation?

“I think the 'cap' has had a tremendous effect on our sport. It is not yet a perfect mechanism, but it always happens that a young regulation needs some correction. It's true that Max made the 2023 season the most dominant run ever for a driver and a team, but if we take him out of the equation we would have had five teams with at least seven podium finishes for the first time.”

Photo by: McLaren Lando Norrsi, McLaren

“We saw the team that finished the season in tenth place in the constructors' standings be a threat in the battle to get through to Q3, a very different scenario to the past when the last team in terms of points was three seconds from pole position. The spending limit has made the grid more competitive, I can confirm that when I sit on the pit wall we know that every team on track is a threat to get into Q3. That said Adrian Newey and his team have simply done a better job of all of us, but I hope that the dominance seen in 2023 can become a thing of the past, finding ourselves with a much more competitive grid. Last year we had it with 19 single-seaters…”.

What do you think of Andretti's position? Do you foresee his entry into Formula 1?

“We haven't heard anything more about Andretti than what has already been said, I know they are carrying out a review but this is not information shared with us. I imagine we will know something soon, there are also doubts about Gene Haas's intentions in the long term, but I don't think he will change his plans. We just have to wait and see what Formula 1 and the FIA ​​will do.”

A restructuring of the McLaren group was confirmed before the Christmas holidays. Will there be any impacts on the Formula 1 team?

“No, they won't be there. We are financially very healthy: last year we made a profit after quite some time and we expect to continue doing so. We are 70% owned by McLaren Group and 30% owned by MSB Sports Capital, so we are a separate entity although, of course, we share a brand with McLaren Automotive. Today we are able to invest in the structure and in drivers like Lando and Oscar.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Lando Norris

Have you already started thinking about extending Lando's contact?

“My main role is to put the right people in the roles they fill, providing the resources and support they need. To build a team that can aim to win a world championship you need the management, the technology, the infrastructure and, of course, two excellent drivers, as we have today. Lando is under contract for another couple of years, we maintain an ongoing dialogue with him as he is starting to reflect on a future that is not far away, but we are now very focused on the short term. At the same time, we know that being able to retain Lando and Oscar for the foreseeable future will be a key element, so it is a very high priority for us.”

In the rumors that have followed one another in recent months we have often read Lando's name linked to Red Bull. Are you concerned about this potential scenario?

“Whether it's employees, drivers or sponsors, I am convinced that our goal is to make them feel good at McLaren, to take care of them and to make them want to be in this team. You can't control the approaches from external teams, but I have faith in the relationship we have with Lando and he was very impressed with what was done in the second half of last year. He loves working with Andrea and all the members of the team, we must continue to make progress and guarantee him the environment he wants to be in. I am confident that he will remain with us”.

McLaren, like all the other teams, also took to the field in support of Susie and Toto Wolff. Do you think that this affair could have consequences in the relations between the FIA ​​and the teams?

“We never talked to anyone about the Toto/Susie situation. We are big supporters of the F1 Academy project and are excited to be part of it. I've known Susie for a long time, she has very high integrity, so we have no worries. As far as the FIA ​​and Formula 1 are concerned we hope to see a closer relationship between the two parties, ultimately I believe they both aim to do what is best for the sport.”

“I would like to see us all concentrated on the regulatory front, starting with the co-ownership of some teams, I believe it is a serious issue for the fairness of the sport and for the fans. And I would like to see us, as a group, focus on rules that can balance the opportunities as much as possible. I really hope it can happen soon.”

Read also: