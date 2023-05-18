On Thursday, McLaren published its annual report on the sustainability of the Woking company, which involves various aspects, starting from the achievement of zero emissions in the coming years.

The report aims to provide a transparent, robust and comprehensive account of Woking’s economic, environmental and social impacts in 2022.

Among the elements that emerged from the report, we can mention a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2019 and a 19% reduction in total waste compared to 2019, with nothing being sent to landfill. An effort towards sustainability that joins the one made by Formula 1 to achieve the Net Zero Carbon goal by 2030.

However, according to Zak Brown, the introduction of the current budget cap in Formula 1 has created some barriers that do not allow to invest properly in activities that can improve environmental sustainability.

“We are firm believers in cost caps and would not like to see anything that compromises its integrity, but current regulations have created some unintended barriers when it comes to investing in sustainability,” the McLaren CEO said on the sidelines of the release of the report.

To actively intervene on this issue, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 have set up a working group that will study how to make certain environmental and sustainability projects possible outside the cost ceiling. It is important to bear in mind that the issue of environmental sustainability is not the only one currently under discussion between the teams regarding possible and future exclusions from the budget cap, given that the teams seem willing to also make exclusions for some instruments necessary to close the technological gap between the top tier teams and those most in difficulty.

“It’s great to see so much support from F1 and other teams on this issue, and we’re delighted that the FIA ​​has set up a working group to explore next steps.”

McLaren hospitality in the Miami stadium Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While an initial list of exclusions has been introduced, McLaren has also requested further changes, which include:

A set of comprehensive budget cap exclusions that support investment in sustainability projects and initiatives, without compromising the integrity of the cost cap. These should include diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and training, team wellness activities and cost reduction for internship programs to help access motorsport careers;

Technical regulations that actively encourage the adoption of more sustainable materials and processes to support the research and development of a fully circular F1 car;

The introduction of clear sustainability criteria in the Concorde Agreement to exceed the basic requirements for the race calendars, paddock and motorhomes;

Clear requirements for promoters and race organizers to meet certain sustainability standards.

“But to unlock our sport’s potential to lead the development of more sustainable technologies that can ignite positive change on a global scale, we need a real step change,” Brown added.

McLaren motorhomes Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“This requires a level playing field so that teams can work towards the same goals and no longer have to choose between investing in car performance and investing in sustainability.”

“Our sport needs a clear regulatory framework, with financial, technical and sporting regulations that enable us all to innovate and invest in sustainability. We need to find better ways to share our industry expertise and insights.”

“Only true collaboration will help us drive meaningful change. And if we are to achieve radical change with the new 2026 set of regulations, then these decisions will need to be made in ways that do not undermine the efficiency of the industry.”