Daniel Ricciardo’s second season in McLaren was as particularly complex as the 2021 one and in the end the Australian decided to part ways early with the Woking team as both parties did not get the desired results.

After weighing his options for 2023, Ricciardo finally agreed to become Red Bull’s third driver for next season, aiming for a full-time return in 2024.

While some have questioned whether Ricciardo has chosen the best path to stay in the spotlight, McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes this choice could offer him an immediate opportunity to prove he still has what it takes to win in F1.

Brown cited the example of ex-Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries, who did such a great job replacing Alex Albon at Williams during the Italian GP that he landed a race seat at AlphaTauri for 2023.

“Look what happened to Nyck,” Brown said. “Suddenly he became a big shot.”

“If one of the guys from Red Bull can’t race for some reason, he [Ricciardo] climbs aboard and suddenly drives the car to where it is now, his luck could turn in an instant.”

Asked by Motorsport.com whether accepting the Red Bull offer was any better for his prospects of returning than a full-time job with Haas, Brown replied: “It’s hard to say. In a way , if you go to Haas and then pay Kevin Magnussen then that’s one way to get back on the radar.”

“Another way is for a Red Bull driver to be unavailable due to COVID and Daniel vebga called to drive a top-level car and then win the race. I think it’s hard to say which is the best opportunity.”

Brown said he was surprised Ricciardo was not considered by other teams once it was understood he would be on the market after the summer break.

“I’m surprised some of the other teams looking for a driver haven’t chosen him,” he said. “But I also think there were some teams that didn’t interest him.”

“It is clear that he wants to stay in the game. Last year he won at Monza. He has won eight victories in his career, and that’s a lot of races. We know his potential, we just haven’t been able to unlock it. Let’s hope that it will unlock in another environment, because we’d like to see Daniel on the starting grid again.”