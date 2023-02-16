Earlier this month, the FIA ​​announced it had launched a call for expressions of interest for potential new teams in Formula 1, with the aim of expanding the grid to 11 or 12 teams as early as 2025.

Andretti Global is currently the team most looking to join the F1 grid in the near future, including securing a partnership with US auto giant General Motors.

But reaction from existing teams and F1 itself to Andretti’s plans and potential grid expansion has been lukewarm, amid concerns over the impact on prize money payments and the stability of the current line-up.

While each new team would have to pay a $200m dilution levy, which would be split among existing teams to compensate for Formula 1’s reduced premiums, there are fears this figure may be too low.

The matter will be discussed at next week’s F1 Commission meeting and some teams are thought to want to at least triple the figure under the upcoming deal.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown called General Motors an “incredible automaker” and highlighted Andretti’s history in motorsport.

Brown said he would be happy to see the grid expand, as long as the new teams can be beneficial to F1 as a whole.

Michael Andretti Photo by: Mark Sutton

“Our view is that if a team adds something to the sport, whether it’s an 11th team and/or a 12th team, if they can help make the pie bigger, raise awareness and we all get more sponsors, more media deals, and they pay a fair franchise fee, as they do in all sports, then I see no reason why they can’t get in,” Brown told Motorsport.com.

“Ultimately, it is up to the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to determine whether teams meet all these criteria. But if they do, the chance to race against them is welcome.”

Last month, Andretti Global chief Michael Andretti attacked existing teams for demonstrating “greed” in their response to his plans. A comment that F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali recently said he thought was “unintelligent”.

Haas Team Principal Gunther Steiner said last week that he sees “no benefits” and “only risks” in any expansion of the grid, stressing that the stability currently found is an important point.

But Brown said he wasn’t surprised by the reaction from other teams, saying: “I’ve found some Formula 1 teams are very short-sighted and don’t have a long-term view of what can grow the sport and are only thinking about the present.” .

“Unfortunately it comes as no surprise to me that some of our competitors are quite short-sighted in their thinking,” added the McLaren CEO.