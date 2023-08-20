McLaren missed its targets at the start of the 2023 season with an underperforming car, which has led to significant changes within the organization led by new team principal Andrea Stella.

The first fruits of Stella’s renewed technical structure were brought to the track in the last few races before the summer break, pushing Norris to two podiums, while his teammate, rookie Oscar Piastri, took second place in Saturday’s Sprint of the Belgian Grand Prix.

But while Norris had been outspoken about the MCL60’s shortcomings prior to the introduction of the B version, and later still remarked that it’s a “pretty terrible” car to drive through corners at slow speeds, Brown denied that his driver have been demotivating for the Woking team.

“No, we’re all motivated,” Brown told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. “We’re happy and grumpy together. So if he made one comment, it’s coherent, it’s motivating. We don’t get down, we fight hard. Considering the bad start to the season, it’s been tough.”

“Meanwhile, underneath the surface we knew we were seeing big developments in the wind tunnel, so it was like publicly taking a beating at the start of the year, even though we knew underneath that things were going very well.”

“And the team handled it very well, so we’re motivated.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren’s slump in early 2023, during which the team made only sporadic top-10 appearances and scored points in just three of the first eight races, was still a far cry from the disastrous 2017, when it had had to contend with the Honda power unit problems.

During the 2022 season, Brown realized that something had to change to prevent the team from stagnating in the mid-table. However, it was already too late to rectify the situation before the start of the 2023 season, and McLaren admitted, on the occasion of the presentation of the new car, that it was behind what it should have been.

“It’s never been this bad. 2017 was here (points to the floor) and 2021 was pretty much there (somewhere in between),” Brown added.

“We never went back. We just hit a roadblock and last year I felt it. Those are things I recognized in the second half of last year.”

“I had some internal conversations about why we were losing momentum, we were stagnant, which in Formula 1 means we were finishing behind.”

“It would have been pointless to talk optimistically at the presentation, knowing what we’d see 30 days later, so we were transparent because the data told us we weren’t at the right point.”

“We knew changes were planned and the data told us things would improve in Austria and Silverstone, and they did.”

“So, this has given us a lot of confidence that what we see in the data correlates to the track, whether it’s good or bad data.”

McLaren’s resurgence has taken them to a comfortable fifth place in the Constructors’ standings heading into the second half of the season, having been able to challenge the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin over the last four race weekends.

The team is prioritizing the development of a low-drag wing to be more competitive at Monza, after struggling to reach impressive top speeds at Spa.