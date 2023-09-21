The FIA ​​has received several registration requests to expand the Formula 1 starting grid beyond the current 10 teams.

Michael Andretti’s high-profile bid is believed to be close to approval by the governing body. But Andretti is still facing strong resistance from F1, which will have to approve any entry, and from most teams, concerned about the dilution of their prize money.

Speaking to Motorsport.com and sister site, Motorsport-Total, McLaren boss Zak Brown said he believes that, provided the current $200m anti-dilution tax is at least tripled in the next Racing Pact Concordia starting from 2026, the entry of a valid team could be financially advantageous even for existing ones.

When asked why he would back an 11th team that dilutes the prize pool, Brown replied: “Because I don’t think I’m going to give up that money.”

“It has to be the right team, with the right resources. Let’s assume for a moment that it is. If they pay the right franchise – which is not 200 million, but 700 million – I get 70 million.”

“The dilution of an eleventh team is about 10 million per year. So, if I get 70, they will cover me for seven years. Then, if it costs 700 just to sign up, it creates 700 million more in franchise value So, whatever my current worth is, pick a figure… two billion, after that I would be worth 2.7 billion.”

The new Andretti Global logo Photo by: Andretti Autosport

He added: “Also, if there is an 11th team, being there is even more important because there is only room for 12 teams. As soon as there are 12, it’s sold out, so the question increases.”

Andretti, which has renamed its organization Andretti Global, has entered into a partnership with General Motors for its F1 program, although it is not yet clear how involved the latter will be.

But Brown pointed out that even if GM treated F1 only as a branding exercise, some of the money spent on marketing in the championship would also go to the teams.

“The teams receive 70% of the money that comes into the sport. If General Motors comes in and spends on advertising on the circuits, sponsors a race, invests in the Paddock Club, and ultimately spends 100 million a year, the other teams they get 70,” he explained.

“So all of a sudden, you take 100 out of the system, you put 70 or 50 back in. So, with the right team, there’s no dilution.”

“I don’t know enough about Andretti’s offer to have an opinion on whether or not to accept it. Nobody has seen the offer.”

“But if someone is willing to pay their fair share of the franchise, it’s a quality team, we know who they are and where their money comes from, they bring in a builder and pay their fair share, then I don’t see it as a dilution. I see it as an addition.”