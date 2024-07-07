Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 British Grand Prix on the track of SilverstoneWhere Lewis Hamilton he returned to victory, the 104th of his career, after a long fast that lasted from Arabian GP 2021. The Englishman from Mercedes returned to victory on his home track ahead of Max Verstappen And Lando Norris. George Russell, who started from pole position, was forced to retire due to a technical problem with the cooling system of his Mercedes. Another disappointing race for the Ferrariwith Carlos Sainz who finished in fifth place and Charles Leclerc in 14th place, far from the leading drivers.
F1 race Great Britain 2024, results
Lewis Hamilton took a long-awaited ninth British Grand Prix victory in a thrilling race at Silverstone, holding off attacks from Landon Norris.
Despite George Russellstarting from pole position, took the initial lead, soon developed a exciting battle between the two Mercedes and the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri, complicated by the changing weather conditions.
The command has changed hands when the drivers switched to intermediate tyres after the opening phase of the race. Hamilton took advantage of a pit stop for slicks a lap before Norris – who had a slow pit stop – to become the new race leader.
Russell then retired later in the British GP due to a problem with the water system, while Max Verstappen snatched second place from Norris in the closing stages. Hamilton thus maintained his position, taking a thrilling victoryhis ninth on home soil and his first since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Although he was always faster on the hard tyres in the final laps, Verstappen did not have enough time to fight for the lead and crossed the line in second place for Red Bull, while Norris completed the podium in third. The other McLaren of Piastri took fourth place, ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in fifth position and at an impressive Nico Hulkenberg in sixth for Haas.
The Ferraris gave their all, but lacked speed compared to their rivals both in qualifying and in the race. Leclerc he anticipated a pit stop for intermediates while the others stayed on slicks, finishing the race in 14th position. Sainz he defended the honour of Maranello by finishing fifth.
F1 Podium Race SILVERSTONE 2024
1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3) Lando Norris (McLaren)
F1 GP GREAT BRITAIN 2024 Race Results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|ROUNDS
|TIME
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|52
|1:22:27.059
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|52
|+1.465s
|3
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|52
|+7.547s
|4
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|52
|+12.429s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|52
|+47.318s
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|52
|+55.722s
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|52
|+56.569s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|52
|+63.577s
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|52
|+68.387s
|10
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|52
|+79.303s
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams-Mercedes
|52
|+88.960s
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|52
|+90.153s
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|51
|+1 lap
|14
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|51
|+1 lap
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|51
|+1 lap
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|50
|+2 laps
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|50
|+2 laps
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|50
|+2 laps
|NC
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|33
|DNF
|NC
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|0
|DNS
