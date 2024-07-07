Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 British Grand Prix on the track of SilverstoneWhere Lewis Hamilton he returned to victory, the 104th of his career, after a long fast that lasted from Arabian GP 2021. The Englishman from Mercedes returned to victory on his home track ahead of Max Verstappen And Lando Norris. George Russell, who started from pole position, was forced to retire due to a technical problem with the cooling system of his Mercedes. Another disappointing race for the Ferrariwith Carlos Sainz who finished in fifth place and Charles Leclerc in 14th place, far from the leading drivers.

F1 race Great Britain 2024, results

Lewis Hamilton took a long-awaited ninth British Grand Prix victory in a thrilling race at Silverstone, holding off attacks from Landon Norris.

Hamilton returned to victory in his home race

Despite George Russellstarting from pole position, took the initial lead, soon developed a exciting battle between the two Mercedes and the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri, complicated by the changing weather conditions.

The command has changed hands when the drivers switched to intermediate tyres after the opening phase of the race. Hamilton took advantage of a pit stop for slicks a lap before Norris – who had a slow pit stop – to become the new race leader.

Max Verstappen finished the British GP in 2nd place

Russell then retired later in the British GP due to a problem with the water system, while Max Verstappen snatched second place from Norris in the closing stages. Hamilton thus maintained his position, taking a thrilling victoryhis ninth on home soil and his first since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Although he was always faster on the hard tyres in the final laps, Verstappen did not have enough time to fight for the lead and crossed the line in second place for Red Bull, while Norris completed the podium in third. The other McLaren of Piastri took fourth place, ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in fifth position and at an impressive Nico Hulkenberg in sixth for Haas.

Leclerc was slow all weekend, finishing the race in 14th position

The Ferraris gave their all, but lacked speed compared to their rivals both in qualifying and in the race. Leclerc he anticipated a pit stop for intermediates while the others stayed on slicks, finishing the race in 14th position. Sainz he defended the honour of Maranello by finishing fifth.

F1 Podium Race SILVERSTONE 2024

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

F1 GP GREAT BRITAIN 2024 Race Results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 52 1:22:27.059 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 52 +1.465s 3 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 52 +7.547s 4 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 52 +12.429s 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 52 +47.318s 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 52 +55.722s 7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 52 +56.569s 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 52 +63.577s 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 52 +68.387s 10 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 52 +79.303s 11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 52 +88.960s 12 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 52 +90.153s 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 51 +1 lap 14 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 +1 lap 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 51 +1 lap 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 50 +2 laps 17 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 50 +2 laps 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 50 +2 laps NC 63 George Russell Mercedes 33 DNF NC 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 0 DNS Final standings, order of arrival of the F1 British GP 2024

F1 British GP 2024 Final Standings

