Paul Scriven, Liberal Democrat MP for life, has written to Ben Sulayem to express his concerns both at the FIA’s crackdown on drivers making political statements and at the President’s failure to respond to letters sent last year. .

In the letter, a copy of which has been viewed by Motorsport.com, Lord Scriven explains …Read more

#British #Parliament #attacks #Ben #Sulayem #Rude #unprofessional