Earlier this year, the FIA ​​opened the tender for the official F1 supply contract from 2025 to 2027, with the option to extend it until 2028.

The deadline for submitting applications was 15 May. Now the FIA ​​is evaluating proposals from interested parties before deciding who will be approved on 16 June.

Successful applicants will then move on to the next stage of the process, which will include discussions with F1’s commercial rights holder.

The latest tender for the tyres, from 2020 to 2023, saw Pirelli take on South Korean firm Hankook, with the latter then veering over to Formula E.

Due to delays in introducing new technical regulations due to the COVID pandemic, Pirelli was then granted a one-year extension, until the end of 2024.

With the deadline for submitting applications for the 2025-2027 tender having passed, it appears that Pirelli is not the only one to bid for the new tire supply contract.

Although the FIA ​​has not confirmed the number of candidates or their identity, according to some sources the Japanese company Bridgestone has submitted its candidacy.

Bridgestone tyres

Bridgestone was last involved in F1 from 1997 to 2010 and was the sole supplier from 2007 onwards, following Michelin’s decision to abandon the championship at the end of 2006.

Since leaving F1, Bridgestone has remained involved in major Japanese categories and other international series. Its Firestone marque is the sole supplier to IndyCar.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Eiichi Suzuki, head of motorsport planning at Bridgestone, said the firm was considering involvement in other series, including F1.

“We are always thinking about what and how we can best deliver our motorsports activities across global categories, including F1,” he said. “Of course we are conducting research on these issues.”

Bridgestone itself, however, declined to confirm whether or not this interest extended to the formal bid for the tire contract.

A company spokesman said: “Bridgestone has a heritage of over 60 years in motorsports and we will continue to pursue sustainable global motorsports businesses. However, we refrain from commenting on any particular category.”