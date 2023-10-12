During this week, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​confirmed the renewal of Pirelli as sole supplier of tires for the three-year period from 2025 to 2027, to which is added a further option for 2028, which however will only be evaluated in a second moment. The agreement does not only extend to the top category, but also to Formula 2 and Formula 3, series in which however …Continue reading

#Bridgestone #interest #remains #alive #innovative #solutions