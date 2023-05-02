Baku, Azerbaijan.- The Azerbaijani Grand Prix, the fourth chapter of the current 2023 Formula One season, had the gorgeous Croatian model, Ivana Knöll, as a luxury guest, who increased her popularity after stealing millions of hearts in the last World Qtaar 2022 .

His excellence and maximum splendor conquered football fans, identical to what happened over the weekend when he received a direct pass to handle his figure through the ‘pit’ area, the ideal place to amaze his ‘infarct’ poses with his ‘ fans’.

The designs made for the European race sparked like the cars of the ‘Great Circus’ during the ‘Qualy’, won by Charles Leclerc, the ‘sprint’ race and the official competition of the campaign organized by the Mexican ‘driver’ of Red Bull Racing, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez.

Ivana Knöll attended the Azerbaijani track mainly to cheer on the Monegasque of the red cars, Charles Leclerc, with whom she took a selfie after the first day of activities on Friday. “Incredible race. Thank you Baku Circuit for your hospitality,” wrote the model on her social networks.