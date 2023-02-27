The presentations of the 2023 cars and the tests in Bahrain highlighted some technical trends for the season that is about to begin. On the one hand, the teams have already recovered the aerodynamic load lost with the regulatory changes to the surface, expressing values ​​higher than those of the beginning of 2022. Secondly, the new Pirelli tires and the lower inflation pressures have increased the grip available at the front, while overall almost all the cars have been lightened, reaching a minimum weight of 798 kg. Similar changes could not be ignored by Brembo, a leading company in the development of braking systems in Formula 1, which consequently optimized its products, anticipating an increase in braking decelerations.

The most important figure announced by the Bergamo group is a 5% increase in torque ensured by the braking systems for 2023. The greater aerodynamic load compared to a year ago contributes to moving the limits of the single-seaters forward, to which the increase in grip given by the front tires contributes above all, precisely those on which the weight is most braking. Brembo engineers consequently upgraded the calipers and discs to increase braking torque by 5%, getting back close to the record braking performance of 2021.

Weight saving

The change in regulations in 2022 had led to an increase in the diameter of the brake discs from 278 to 328 mm on the front axle, with a growth instead from 266 to 280 mm at the rear. Also thanks to the 60 kg more than the single-seaters and the consequent strengthening of the components, the braking system alone was responsible for a weight increase of 3 kg compared to 2021. One year later, development work leads to partial relief on the brakes.

According to what was declared by Brembo, the braking systems of 2023 will be on average 300/350 grams lighter compared to the 2022 spec, with obvious differences between individual teams. Despite the increase in braking torque, the lightening of the components was made possible by the approximately 10 kg less weight of the single-seaters and by the research and development work carried out by Brembo. The weight saving varies according to the design philosophies of the stables, playing on the relationship between lightness and stiffness. In fact, there continue to be teams that prefer lighter calipers and others that instead willingly accept a heavier system in order to be able to count on stiffer components.

Supply

As in 2023, Brembo will also be the reference company for braking systems in the upcoming season. They will be fine nine teams will mount Brembo calipers in aluminum machined from solid and nickel-plated, while one team will rely on AP Racing, a Coventry company that is still part of the Bergamo group. However, it should be remembered that this is not a simple single supply, as the Brembo group collaborates individually with the individual teams to optimize the products for each car, preserving their intellectual property.

There will be five teams instead they will adopt the Brembo and AP Racing brake-by-wire systems. The by-wire unit takes care of the modulation of the braking distribution and the balancing of the three main braking contributions on the rear axle: disc system, MGU-K regeneration and engine braking. Another Formula 1 season is upon us and the braking systems will once again be fundamental in the challenges at the various levels of classification, because to be faster than the others you also need to know how to brake well.