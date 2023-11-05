An hour before the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix there are still doubts about the race strategies that we will see over the 71 laps scheduled. The anomalous fact is that the use of the hard tire is not taken for granted, even though it is available to all riders. The data that emerged in the sprint race confirmed a good performance of the soft compound, even better than the references received from the medium tyre, a result that surprised the teams. Pirelli’s simulations also confirm these data.

The suggested strategy (two-stop) involves the first and third stints on soft tyres, with the mediums to be used in the central phase. The medium-medium-soft strategy is very close in terms of overall race time. A choice, the latter, which goes well with the availability of new sets available to many pilots. Verstappen, Perez, Alonso and Leclerc have (in addition to a set of new hards) two sets of ‘yellow’ and one of soft, while Sainz has two new mediums and a set of softs used for two laps.

Reverse situation for Norris, who can count on a set of new softs and only one set of mediums, but in his case a second set of yellows does not represent a problem, as it was only used for three laps in yesterday morning’s sprint shootout qualifying.

Pirelli indicates that the one-stop strategy is less performing, which involves starting on medium and switching between laps 25 and 32 to a set of hard tires. Finally, there are those who have also put on the agenda the possibility of a 3-stop race, with a set of medium and three soft ones.

This is an unlikely scenario, unless the safety car enters the track on several occasions. Another parameter to consider will be the track temperature, which reached 50 degrees in yesterday’s sprint race. The forecast for today’s race is for an asphalt between 38 and 42 degrees, which will make the degradation that affected several teams yesterday less severe.