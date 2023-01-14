The 700th race in the history of Formula 1 is also one of the craziest and most unforgettable ever. The April 6, 2003, in Interlagos, the third round of the world championship took place. After three years of triumphs for the Schumacher-Ferrari duo, the score was changed and the gap in points between victory and placings narrowed. From the 10-6-4-3-2-1 system we moved on to award points to the top eight (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1) and indeed the standings after two GPs showed a reshuffling of the cards: the McLarens of Kimi Raikkonen and David Coulthard in fact led the standings with 16 and 10 points, while the Ferraris of Schumacher and Barrichello were still at 8 points, together with the Renaults of Trulli and Alonso and the Williams of Montoya.

Between Friday and Saturday the new qualifying system with flying lap, introduced at the beginning of the championship, gave emotions and surprises. Ferrari took pole, but did so with Rubens Barrichello, while Michael Schumacher was only seventh. Coulthard completed the front row, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen ‘only’ fourth, also preceded by Jaguars by Mark Webber. The first four were collected in just 59 thousandths. Trulli and Ralf Schumacher followed in the third row, while Giancarlo Fisichella with Jordan he joined Schumacher senior in fourth.

However, the emotions of qualifying were nothing compared to what happens in the race, starting with the usual one Brazilian rain which forced the Race Direction to delay it start of 15 minutes and to run the first eight laps behind the Safety Car. At the restart, the local idol Barrichello was in crisis, falling from first to fifth in three laps. When on lap 17 the Safety Car returned to the track following a terrifying crash between Firman and Panis, the standings saw the leaders two McLarensfollowed by Michael Schumacher, Da Matta on Toyota, Barrichello and Montoya.

The incessant rain, however, made it almost impassable curve Do Solwhich saw Montoya, Pizzonia, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button. Two more Safety Cars to recover the damaged cars, combined with the progressive drying out of the track, upset the race classification again: on lap 45 Barrichello he retook the lead of the race overtaking Coulthard, who was in turn being chased by Raikkonen. Behind them Ralf Schumacher and the Italians Fisichella and Trulli, with Alonso eighth and constantly recovering. On the 47th pass, however, Rubens saw the dream of a home success fade away due to a petrol draft problem. For Ferrari it was the first double retirement since Spa 1998.

Pit stops by Coulthard and Ralf Schumacher further altered the situation, which on lap 53 saw Raikkonen lead the field ahead of Fisichella, Alonso and the Scottish driver himself. Precisely in that lap however, Raikkonen made a driving error and gave the Roman driver first position. It was the key moment of the race. Moments later indeed Webber slammed hard in the fast bends that preceded the finish straight, littering the track with debris, hit shortly after at full speed by Fernando Alonso. The bang was impressive and the Spaniard was transported to the medical center for tests. The race was suspended with the red flag, but in parc ferme no one knew who had won. Raikkonen climbed the top step, ahead of an embittered Fisichella, while Alonso himself was third.

During the week, however, the error emerged: the last valid passage across the finish line was the 54th and therefore it was the Italian pilot. At Imola, in the following GP, the handover was thus staged, with Raikkonen giving the Jordan standard bearer the trophy of his first career victory.