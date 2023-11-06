F1 Brazil, the report cards of those promoted

1. Fernando Alonso. Theoretically Schumaxer wins, but the excitement is all for this 42-year-old who snatches podium number 106 of his career. Magic of a Formula 1 that has nothing to say up front and then looks for meaning elsewhere. Alonso is a guarantee in this: just as a press conference saves you, he is capable of being the only attraction of a race, to the point that even Verstappen risks going wide in turn-4 to see his battle with Perez. Fifty-three thousandths of a second which marks the gap between a champion and an honest driver, put there to get podiums without bothering Max. By the way, do you think Verstappen would allow Alonso in the team? Come on then…

2. AlphaTauri. Much more likely that he will return to Red Bull Ricciardo, which is exploiting an AlphaTauri to which they seem to have given wings. Good but we can do better, eh, because in the meantime Tsunoda scores points on Saturday and Sunday, and beats him in both qualifying sessions. I agree that Ricciardo has a wealth of experience that Tsunoda we dream and therefore it would be the second ideal for Red Bull, but in general (regardless of who will be the post-Perez) it would be nice to understand why for AlphaTauri we only talk about Ricciardo and never about Yuki, who will also commit foolish things every other match, but in the meantime he still takes off in the standings (11-6 since they became partners). And I would also like to know why certain teams suddenly woke up after months of torpor: McLaren is the best-known case, but even in Faenza they haven’t been joking since Mexico onwards. Not to mention a moody Aston Martin, that even they don’t know if the car will go, have four wheels, two wings, a steering wheel etc.

3. Lando Norris. Once it’s the strategy, another time the start, another time the qualification. Bold when it’s least needed, conservative when more flair is needed. There’s always something wrong, but there’s also a lot that’s right. If it weren’t for the automaton, he would have already won some races. Unfortunately for him, the automaton is there and steals his snack from before his eyes.

3. Esteban Ocon, Logan Sargeant, Nico Hülkenberg. Six of them retire, and two others start a lap late. Not scoring points is a difficult task but Sargeant and Hülkenberg are here to make us dream. Ocon: for me as a driver he fits in very well in F1 but in the team he must be as nice asshingles. He loses it and looks for it (coincidentally) from Alonso.

2. Ferrari. Five minutes that are the nightmare of every communication manager, between Leclerc hitting the wall with the race not started and Sainz talking about throwing a component in the bin. The Grand Prix, if possible, even worse, because it confirms that Leclerc, even starting, would perhaps have been ahead of Sainz, but he couldn’t do much. Sunday of pure anonymity on the track. But there are those who have done worse.

1. Mercedes. And to think that last year they did a double, winning the Sprint and the Grand Prix. Here too, leaps in performance that are difficult to understand from the outside between one Sunday and the next: Hamilton, rejoicing after the fastest lap at the end in Mexico, has now returned to being dejected, impotent, bitterly ironic. An anonymous Sunday for Ferrari, but agonizing for Mercedes: the W14 from Brazil looks like the SF1000 on the Kemmel straight, it is also passed on the straight by Alpine which until the day before yesterday was asking the FIA ​​to intervene on the horsepower deficit. Just like the sudden flashes, the vertical collapses should also be understood not only from one edition of the same GP to another, but between one race and another of the same World Championship. Here the only certainty is that the usual one always wins. Then, at the limit, Norris follows him. The rest is a giant question mark.

