Carlos Sainz Jr. had started the race weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix aware that he could have faced a penalty of 5 places due to the change of the internal combustion engine, the sixth of his season, but that was not the case. The replacement of the V6 built in Maranello took place this weekend in Brazil, home to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

A new internal combustion engine was introduced on the F1-75, so as to allow Carlos to finish the season without worries. This will be used in the Qualifying, in the Sprint Race and in the Race at the “Carlos Pace” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but also in the last round of the 2022 season to be held next week in Abu Dhabi, on the city track of Yas Marina.

The replacement of the V6, since this unit is outside the maximum number allowed to be used in the season, led Sainz to receive an inevitable penalty of 5 positions to be served on the starting grid in this Sunday’s race.

For this reason, Ferrari will only be able to count on Charles Leclerc to chase the pole position in Brazil, while Red Bull Racing will be able to count on both its drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

As for the Ferrari drivers, in Austin it was Charles Leclerc’s turn to start back on the grid for replacing the heat engine and turbo. For this reason, the commissioners had given him 10 penalty positions on the grid: 5 for the heat engine (sixth unit used in the season) and 5 for the turbo (also in this case the sixth unit of the season).