TV times Brazilian GP 2022on the circuit of Interlagos the penultimate race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. On the race weekend, the Sprint Racethe mini GP on Saturday that assigns the pole position and defines the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

From a competitive point of view Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they aim to extend the streak that led the two-time World Champion to win well 14 races out of 20 disputed. In the last race of Mexico is back competitive Mercedeswhich is aiming for second place among the Constructors, to the detriment of Ferrari.

Verstappen in Brazil is aiming for 15th victory of the season

The TV GP of Brazil and the sprint qualifications can be seen in direct only on Sky And Now while on TV8 the deferred ones are broadcast. The green light of the Brazilian GP therefore starts at 19.00 Italians on Sunday November 13 2022.

Brazil F1 2022 GP schedules live SKY, Now and delayed TV8

Friday 11 November 2022 (FREE PRACTICE)

16.30-17.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

20.00-21.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 12 November 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and SPRINT RACE)

16.00-18.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

20.30: Sprint qualification (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now / deferred at 21.30 on TV8)

Sunday 13 November 2022 (RACE)

19.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now / deferred at 21.30 on TV8)

The format returns to Brazil with the Sprint Qualification

F1 GP Brazil 2022 at the Interlagos circuit

On the circuit of Interlagos it runs below the Brazilian Grand Prix of F1 since 1990. The track is within walking distance of the city of São Paulo and is entitled to Brazilian driver winner of the Brazilian GP in 1975.

The Interlagos circuit is located at 800 meters above sea level and it is long 4,309 kmwith the race spread over the distance of 71 turns. It’s about a historical track in which it turns in Counterclockwise and fast sectors alternate with sequences of curves to be tackled at medium speed, like the famous one S do Senna. Despite the short length of the track, i overtaking.

Aerial view of the Interlagos circuit in Brazil

Apart from theArquibancadaa long climb to the left, all the other 15 curves are pretty court, therefore the lateral loads on the tires are quite low and the forces on the tires are not excessive. The single-seaters are therefore more stressed in traction and braking. Also look at the performance of the Power Unit and in particular al turbo due to the unevenness of the track.

At Interlagos the F1 turns counterclockwise

The absolute track record of Interlagos belongs to Lewis Hamilton which in 2018 conquered the pole position in 1’07 ″ 281. The fastest race lap is instead 1’10 ″ 540 and belongs to Valterri Bottaswho hit it during the 2018 race.

