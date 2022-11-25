It’s been ten years since Michael Schumacher he retired permanently from the racing world. It was November 25, 2012, on the Interlagos track, the very one that hosted his first farewell to Formula 1, topped off with an indomitable comeback aboard the Ferrari.

If in 2006 Schumacher left overall as number one (at least in ‘sharing’ with Fernando Alonso), as an intact driver and at 100% of his strength, the story of 2012 was very different. Certainly more melancholy. Schumacher was tired, worn out, drained and naturally satisfied: a champion who had had his day, not without some flashes also in the final season (for example the podium in Valencia or the ‘ghost’ pole in Monte Carlo). However, at least one placement in the points zone arrived at Interlagos with a seventh place finish. Before the race, Schumacher thanked the Mercedes garage and the millions of fans around the world.

🗓 Ten years ago #OnThisDay… The great Michael Schumacher started his last F1 race #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/wNEYHZbrwu — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2022

“Guys, I’m heading towards the starting grid. I would like to take the opportunity to say Thanks to all the mechanics and engineers I’ve worked with. I would also like to thank all the people who followed us around the world and watched us on television. We have been on the track, we have shared emotions and good times. I just want to say thank you for being with us and sharing my particular passion for so long. Thank you for all these wonderful moments! Thanks again. Now let’s go and prepare for battle, another good race awaits us“.

The wall thus replied to the seven-time world champion: “Thanks Michael from all of us, It has been a real and rare privilege to have worked with you. From all of us, thank you“.

Only a year later, on that dramatic December 29, 2013 on the snow of Meribel, the life of Kaiser Michael, his family and those who loved him changed forever due to an accident. With the hope that one day there will be positive news about his rehabilitation.