The sixth Sprint Race in history, held on Saturday at Interlagos, was undoubtedly the most exciting since the format was introduced in 2021, with George Russell taking the win after a great duel with Max Verstappen.

For 2023, the decision has already been made to compete in six Sprint Races, although at the moment the circuits that will host them have not yet been confirmed.

In the meantime, a discussion on the possibility of changing the format has also come to life, making it an event in its own right that does not affect the starting grid of the Sunday race.

These possible changes will be discussed at the F1 Commission meeting next Friday, along with some changes to the Parc Fermé regulations that will potentially make FP2 more relevant.

However, Brawn would prefer not to stray too far from the format that was originally intended.

“The race was very enjoyable,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com to comment on Saturday’s Sprint Race at Interlagos. “I think the track is useful and it shows that it is important to select the right races for next year.”

“We are evaluating whether we have to consider the evolution of the format for next year. But we already have a fantastic base. So we have to be very cautious about changing things. And, of course, I don’t think we should move to a radically different format.” .

“It was a fantastic race. It gave the audience an extraordinary spectacle. Qualifying is special, but not as special as today’s Sprint, which I liked very much.”

When asked what possible changes to the format could be considered, Brawn said: “I don’t want to speculate at the moment, because I think it is right to talk to the teams and the FIA.”

“We wanted the six races to be agreed and the venues to be defined. And I think when we know, then we can start talking about the format. But as I said, the current format works very well, so we should be very cautious.”

Brawn acknowledged that changes to the Parc Fermé rules, which could allow teams to freeze their assets after the Sprint Race and thus make FP2 more useful, are among the key arguments.

“On Friday, during the F1 Commission meeting, we will talk about the parc fermé and the possibility of starting it after the Sprint Race, in order to make FP2 more meaningful”.

“I think there are some things we can do, something even more substantial. But it is an evolution and not a revolution.”

Regarding the factors that will affect the choice of tracks for next year’s six Sprint Races, he added: “I think it’s just the chance to duel and overtake. Obviously, a Sprint Race in Monaco would be a rather boring event. Interlagos is one. of the best circuits “.

“We have some tracks that we think are suitable for Sprint Races. Brazil is at the top of the list, while Monaco is at the bottom. We want to find the right places to run them, because the type of track we will do them on is the absolute priority.”

Brawn will retire at the end of the season, retaining only an advisor role, although he hopes to remain involved in planning the Sprint Race.

“I think I’d like to think I can get involved in special projects, but I don’t want to have the daily responsibility that I’ve had in the last few years. So a project like this, which is very exciting and fun, why not?”.