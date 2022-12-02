After Formula 1 officials have had a full season to fully understand the impact of the new generation of ground effect cars, the time has now come to focus on fine-tuning some elements of the regulation.

One aspect that bothered many in 2022 was how easily drivers were able to pass other cars once they were within DRS range.

In several circuits overtaking became almost inevitable once a driver managed to stay within a second of delay thus activating the mobile wing.

This situation could get even worse next year, when F1 will experiment in sprint races with the possibility of using the DRS after the starting lap instead of after two laps as is currently the case.

Brawn, who is soon to step down as F1 general manager, has admitted that this annoyance with extremely easy overtaking thanks to DRS is shared by organizers and spectators alike.

“The only thing we know is that the fans don’t like the concept of getting to the straight, opening the DRS, overtaking and making a gap. They don’t like all of that,” he told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

“I think in an ideal world DRS should only be used to get behind someone’s back so you can land a decent attack.”

According to Brawn, one of the key ideas to promote is to use the DRS zones as places where drivers can approach the cars in front of them, rather than areas where they can overtake immediately.

The example of Melbourne, where this year there was a controversy over the elimination of one of the DRS zones, demonstrates this concretely.

“If you recall, they had four DRS zones and someone managed to get them to take one off. That was very annoying,” Brawn said. “The DRS zones weren’t for overtaking, but for getting behind someone and being able to attack them further down the track.”

Then he added: “I think we shouldn’t be afraid to reduce the DRS in places like Monza, because it now seems obvious to say: ‘I get behind, press the button and overtake’. It’s almost become a ritual, right?

“We shouldn’t be afraid to reduce the use of DRS when it clearly proves too powerful.”

While F1 hopes cars will one day do without the mobile wing, which could happen with active aerodynamics from 2026, Brawn says DRS is indispensable for now.

“I think DRS is a useful tool when we want cars to be behind each other and to be able to side-by-side into corners and fight wheel-to-wheel,” he said.

“What is needed is a judicious use of the DRS. It will still be a tool that we will have to use, but perhaps with active aerodynamics things will change”.