Among the many changes made by the 2022 regulations, of particular importance are the changes relating to the braking system and its cooling. In fact, the new legislation should have prevented the calibration of heat transfer between the braking assembly and the tire to optimize the thermal management of the rubber itself. However, by cross-referencing the statements of the managers of the two main suppliers of components for wheel groups, Brembo and Pirelli, it emerges that once again the ingenuity of the teams’ technicians proved stronger than the regulatory limits.

Until the previous technical cycle, it was customary for teams to design the rims and the various components of the wheel assembly to accentuate the evacuation of internal heat and therefore indirectly cooling the tire or on the contrary to transfer heat to the rubber to accelerate its temperature. The technical disputes around the drilled hubs first introduced by Mercedes or the drilling along the outer circumference of the rims, practices then adopted by the entire line-up, remain famous. With the 2022 regulations, however, the rims have passed to the standard supply, while the sealing of the baskets and the application of the wheel covers require the evacuation of hot air only from the inside of the wheel, factors that should have stemmed the exploitation of the thermal interaction between brakes and tires to manage the temperature of the treads.

The person in charge of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Isola, however, revealed that from the analysis of tire pressures, a parameter strictly dependent on temperature, the clues suggest that the different teams still manage to exploit the phenomenon despite the design limitations: “This year it is more difficult to take advantage of the cooling of the tires through the rims, due to the new brakes. However, the teams are still able to achieve a certain level of cooling through the circle, even though they said that with the new regulations it would be impossible and that because of that the running pressures would skyrocket. This year we reduced the temperature of the front tire warmers by 30 ° C, which equates to about 3 psi more increase from static to stabilized pressures in gear. So if for example last year they started at 20 psi and then climbed 1 psi in the race, this season we were expecting an increase of 4 psi. All the teams, however, manage to contain it at 2 psi, therefore they are able to control it through the cooling inside the rim“.

Observing the cars stationary in the pits, it can be seen that, like past seasons, the brake calipers are mounted with different inclinations, depending on the optimal compromise between the different mechanical and dynamic aspects of the car. Andrea Algeri, engineer Brembo as well as head of the open-wheel market, however, reveals how the system’s cooling strategy is also taken into consideration in the choice: “The position is mainly conditioned by the distribution of the masses in the car. In this case, the most advantageous installation is obviously the caliper lying down, because it lowers the center of gravity. […] The team, however, seeks the optimal compromise between the ventilation capacity of the gripper, the stiffness of the upright and the bleeding possibilities. The position in the car is therefore given by these three main elements ”. The position of the caliper is one of the different tools available to teams to dictate the channels inside the basket, condition the cooling inside the wheel and convey heat to the most congenial areas, thus helping to influence the thermal management of the tires: “Depending on the cooling strategy and the architecture of the wheel assembly, the teams ask us for an installation“adds Algiers.

Already on the occasion of the fourth race of the season at Imola, Mario Isola had pointed out that Pirelli was progressively raising the static tire inflation pressures, measured when the car was stationary, to compensate for the lower than expected increase in pressure with the car in motion. All of this underlines how much the teams have worked to optimize internal cooling despite regulatory constraints, thus limiting the increase in tire temperature and pressure. “The machines are strong, the performances are high, perhaps more than initially thought and despite the fact that so many components have been standardized and the temperatures of the electric blankets have been lowered, the teams are very good at not increasing the pressure between the static and running conditions so much. Since what interests us is that the running pressure reaches a certain level, during the races thanks to the data collected we had seen that this growth was lower than we had estimated and therefore we raised the initial static pressures a little to balance this. effect”, Isola explained.

Still in Imola, Isola illustrated how much the management of running pressure, also the result of the work on internal wheel cooling, influenced the competitiveness of a car: “The ability to handle stabilized pressure translates into performance. All the teams put a lot of effort into trying to understand how to manage temperatures and pressures. There are those who do it better and those who do worse. What happens today is that we are still in a phase of learning both the car package and the tire. The teams are working on it and there are those who, having got there before others, are enjoying a performance advantage. We are waiting for this learning to come to an end “. Once again, therefore, the teams proved to be more skilled than the editors of the technical regulations, managing to replicate a practice consolidated in the past and crucial in the overall performance balance.