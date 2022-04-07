The retirement in Jeddah at the weekend did not affect the confidence of Valtteri Bottas. The latest winner of the Australian Grand Prix does not hide the fact that he has high expectations after the competitiveness confirmed by Alfa Romeo in the first two stages of the season.

“Yes, I’m the last winner of this race – commented Valtteri – but obviously this year I’m in a different chapter of my career. Realistically, the favorites on the eve of this weekend are Ferrari and Red Bull, but as far as we’re concerned we have confirmed some really promising performances in the first two races. I think we should be able to fight for the top six, and when you’re in that group… you never know ”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although he left Saudi Arabia without seeing the checkered flag, Bottas confirmed that the Jeddah stage served to strengthen his confidence in the Alfa Romeo project.

“Having seen the car perform well on a track very different from Bahrain – he explained – convinced me that we have a car that will allow us to be stable in those positions, regardless of the type of circuit. We are still learning about the car, and at the moment the main problem we have is reliability, but we are understanding a lot of things kilometer after kilometer ”.

Bottas promotes the changes made to the Albert Park track, and takes sides among those who believe that the new layout will allow for a more exciting race …

“The changes made to the track are really positive – he confirmed – the circuit has become a bit faster and a bit smoother, and there will be more overtaking opportunities. I’m sure we will see more wheel-to-wheel action than in the last few races that have been held here, the chicane at ’10’ has become a very quick point, and it will be interesting to see how much it helps to see overtaking under braking on the ’11’ or if it will be. It is possible to attack even earlier, despite the high speed “.

The straight pit lane in Albert Park Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

One last novelty, but not insignificant, is the choice of compounds brought to Melbourne by Pirelli, which see C2 and C3 together with the C5.

“The jump of a compound clearly makes the C5 a sort of qualifying tire – confirmed Bottas – and I think everyone will try to save as many sets in free practice to have them available on Saturday afternoon. It will really be a one-lap tire, so I don’t think we will see it in the race on Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how long it will allow us to lap on Saturday. If we have only one lap, it will be forbidden to make mistakes ”.