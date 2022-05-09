The Miami Grand Prix confirmed Alfa Romeo Sauber as the surprise of the season. On an unprecedented track characterized by treacherous asphalt, the Swiss team started off on the wrong foot when Valtteri Bottas hit the wall during Free Practice 1 and the team was forced to work overtime to repair the car and allow the Finn to play the third free practice session after losing FP2.

The effort made by the team mechanics was rewarded by Bottas with an extraordinary qualifying performance. The Finn achieved the fifth fastest time driving his car in front of former teammate Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Bottas occupied fifth place for a long time in the race, but a mistake in the final compromised everything. When behind him there were Hamilton and George Russell engaged in a close duel, Bottas went to lightly hit the wall in turn 17 allowing the two Mercedes drivers to overtake him.

At the end of the race Bottas expressed a bit of disappointment for a mistake that could have had far worse consequences, and explained how the neutralization with the safety car played in favor of Russell’s Mercedes.

“Everything was going well until the safety car entered the track which allowed Russell to stop me to get into the fresh mediums. In this way he was able to close the gap quickly ”.

“As George passed Lewis I was checking them in the mirrors because they were getting very close and I was thinking about how I could block them. I braked a little too late, just missed the top of the corner and went on dirt. Even though I was going slow I had a lot of understeer and hit the wall. Luckily I didn’t have any damage ”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

For Alfa Romeo Sauber and Bottas it is yet another point finish this season. The Finn, who has become the flagship of the Swiss team, admitted in no uncertain terms how the C42 is on the same level as the Mercedes W13.

“The pace of the car is good and I must say that we made a good recovery after the problem on Friday. The race pace was very similar to that of Mercedes and it is good to see that we can fight with them. It’s a shame not to have finished in fifth position, but seventh place is still a good result ”.

“Could I have kept Lewis at bay? I don’t see why not. Everything was going smoothly up to that point, but then everything changed when the safety car entered. We had a bit of bad luck, but it can be ”.

Before leaving Bottas gave his point of view on a Miami track that gave very few emotions to the spectators present both in the stands and at home. According to the former Mercedes, the asphalt is the main problem of the plant built in Florida.

“I haven’t been involved in many duels. The layout is good, but the problem is that you only have one useful trajectory and if you go off the line you pay for it in the next three corners. I certainly would have liked to have seen the TecPro barriers in turn 13. I would have liked a greater reaction ”.