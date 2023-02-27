Tests are made to prove, but also to hide, bluff, instill doubt – any kind of doubt – in all opponents. Valtteri Bottas, on the other hand, has no intention of turning around the question and is clear: Alfa Romeo can start the season in a convincing way.

The three days of testing in Sakhir showed a rather solid C43 and, above all, capable of fighting. Maybe not for the top of the middle group, but she could already be a serious candidate for the Top 10 of the first GP of the season. And if we recall where the team was in terms of performance just over a year ago, it is a starting point that should not be underestimated.

“We are certainly in a better condition than in 2022. Last year the tests weren’t so fun. So I would say that after three days we are in a good place”, began the former Mercedes driver.

“Where we are compared to the others is difficult to say, based on today and the last few days, but to be better than last year as a team and also for me, to be in a better position than last year, I think is realistic. It seems to me that we’ve taken a step forward as a team in terms of car quality, we’ve had fewer problems at this point. And the car feels better than last year.”

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Attention. Bottas doesn’t take into account the best time obtained by teammate Guan Yu Zhou in the second of the three days of testing in Sakhir, nor even the third set by him with a few minutes remaining the following day. What made him express himself in those tones was the work done, the sensations that the C43 gave him, the responses he received on long runs.

“At this point the car is definitely better than last year. So I think we are well prepared, as much as possible three days into the season. And yes, the car feels quite good. next week”.

“I don’t know how much fuel the others have seen and so on. But at least it looks like we are not behind the starting grid. It’s a good thing to see. The most important thing is the feeling with the car. I definitely feel the improvements we have tried to do for this year, and the stability of the cars is much better. In this way, you can gain more confidence.”

Finally, Bottas went into more detail on the characteristics of the C43. A big step forward also due to a different design philosophy from last season’s. A mix of ideas borrowed from Red Bull and Ferrari which, at least at the moment, seem to have brought benefits.

“It’s much better than last year. Yes. The tendency still seems to be to have a bit of a neutral balance at high speeds. At low speeds it’s really stable. There’s still a bit of a difference between the high and low speeds, but I’d say it’s improved by at least 50% compared to last year. So it opens up different configuration possibilities,” concluded the Finn.