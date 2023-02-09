Sauber is in the middle of a ford, a transition that will last three years and which will start in 2023. at the end of the season which will start at the end of this month with the Bahrain Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo will leave the Swiss team, with this which will start preparing to welcome Audi Sport from 2026.

the Audi horizon still seems distant, because we are talking about 36 months before the effective and official acquisition of the Swiss team by the German manufacturer; in reality everything is much faster, closer to us.

Yet Valtteri Bottas doesn’t think that this sort of rite of passage could harm the present and near future of the Hinwil team. Alfa Romeo’s farewell at the end of the year will be disappointing from the point of view of the image and the commercial bond that had been created over the years. Yet the team will remain the same: same men, same projects and a very attractive future.

“I think first of all, for everyone in the team and in the factory, it’s really good that everything looks stable. The foundation of the team is solid, both for now and for the future, whatever happens. Everything is going well.” , Bottas told Motorsport.com.

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“We’ll have Alfa Romeo with us another year this year and I think the best thing to do is focus on this year. Then it’s clear, it’s a shame to see Alfa Romeo leave F1. I think this is a great brand and should belong to F1. But that’s how it is, there is always change in the world.”

At the end of this year Sauber will lose Alfa Romeo, a name and more than just a title sponsor. The name of the founder Peter Sauber will probably return, but the name is only a matter of facade. The foundations count and these, again according to Bottas, are and will be very solid.

“The rest? We’ll see after this year. If the name is Sauber, nothing will change in the structure of the team. Only the name will change. That’s all.”

“And then knowing that we can count on Audi’s support in some time is only a positive aspect. So we don’t have to worry about us or anything else. The important thing is that everything is stable and that the team is in a good situation”. concluded the Finnish driver.