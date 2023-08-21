The first part of the season was far from simple and linear for Alfa Romeo, a team that had clear ambitions for 2023 after revolutionizing the project last winter. The hope was to improve the car’s overall performance, particularly in the fast corners, the real weak point of last year’s car, even if this was only minimally successful.

Probably one of the most marked disappointments is that relating to the appointment in Hungary where the work built in qualifying, with both cars finishing in the top ten, vanished in the space of a few meters due to the problem accused by Guanyu Zhou when the traffic lights went out and of the difficulties encountered by Valtteri Bottas.

A good opportunity to score points which, however, did not materialize, leaving the Hinwil-based team in a complex standings situation, where it currently sits in ninth place battling with Williams, Haas and AlphaTauri. A completely different situation to that of 2016 where, thanks to an excellent first part of the championship in which she was able to fully exploit the strengths of her single-seater while her rivals were still trying to understand their cars, she managed to conquer sixth place in the world championship, thus compensating for a second part of the season in which the lack of updates had taken its toll.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Although the Hungarian round represented a good exploit on a favorable track, the fight for the top ten tends to be characterized by the usual cars, with Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin playing the role of protagonists, while the others have to become extras. While it is true that the Silverstone team has recently taken a step back, on the other side an Alpine popped up on several occasions capable of doing well by picking up a few points.

For this reason, in order to enter and stay in the top ten, it will be essential for the other teams to be perfect and to make the best use of all the opportunities that arise, especially on more favorable tracks.

“Certainly the wheelbase of the car is important, but also from an operational point of view it is necessary to be perfect if you want to score points nowadays. So this is also the goal, to try to improve these aspects,” explained Bottas.

During the season, Alfa Romeo introduced a rather important package between Monaco and Spain, to then make some further changes for the British Grand Prix, with the hope not only of increasing the overall aerodynamic load, one of the weak points of the car, but also to improve its behavior in fast corners. Other innovations are expected around the GP of Italy and that of Japan, where last year a new front wing was introduced which helped the team to get back on top.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“There’s something in the works after the break, but it depends a lot on the other teams. If they take steps forward, it will be the same. But if there aren’t many teams able to bring something significant, then we can hope to be a bit ‘ more regularly in the top ten. So it doesn’t just depend on us,” explained the Finn when asked if the news will help Alfa Romeo take a step forward, underlining however the role that the opponents will play in this ongoing challenge.

During this weekend, Formula 1 will be back on track at Zandvoort, a narrow and winding circuit which, at least on paper, could prove favorable for the characteristics of the C43 according to Bottas: “On paper, I think it could be a good circuit. So obviously I’m looking forward to it.”