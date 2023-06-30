The first part of the season was probably below expectations at Alfa Romeo, above all because the hope before the start of the championship was that they had managed to cure the weak points of the 2022 single-seater, thus giving new life to their objectives.

The Swiss team is currently in seventh place in the constructors’ standings, having overtaken Haas in their last round in Canada. The first important package of technical innovations arrived between Monaco and Spain, with a new bottom, revised bellies and some modified aerodynamic parts: precisely in Catalan soil, Alfa managed to score points for the third time this season, conquering a precious ninth place with Guanyu Zhou, author of a good weekend, then replicated by team mate Valtteri Bottas the following weekend in Canada.

According to the Finn, the updates introduced have already had a positive impact, which however was somewhat masked by the disappointing qualifying sessions in wet conditions both in Montreal and Barcelona, ​​even if positive indications were still seen in the race.

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: George Piola

“I think performance-wise we haven’t had normal conditions for a while. We’ve had rain in Barcelona and rain in Montreal. So with these new updates, we haven’t seen yet what qualifying performance is like under normal conditions. [In Canada] Until qualifying the performances were quite good, in every session I was in the top ten. So I think it’s encouraging.”

“Obviously here [in Austria] we still have the same car. But then we have another update for Silverstone. So, I’m really hoping for a dry weekend to see where we stand. I think at least now the situation is more promising than, for example, before Monaco,” Bottas said.

The next package is in fact foreseen for the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled in a week after the Austrian round, and is considered particularly important by the team because it should improve the performance of the C43 in fast corners, an area in which the single-seater showed some weaknesses. Already during the presentation, in fact, the technical director had revealed that the aerodynamics had been largely revised also and above all to improve performance in the fastest sections, given that the C42 had instead often behaved well in slower areas and in those of traction. A job that, however, did not fully yield the desired results.

“The biggest plus [della C43] I would say it’s his behavior. The overall balance is quite good so that in the race it is actually good for the tyres. Also, lately we have had the feeling that we can predict set-ups quite well that we only had to make small adjustments during the race weekend, hope this helps us this weekend [in Austria]if we manage to hit the right solution again”, added Bottas. An important element, because one of the main problems in the Baku sprint was that of not being able to identify a set-up that would allow tire wear to be contained , highlighting even more the lack of aerodynamic load.

“As for the weaknesses, high-speed cornering is obviously not our strong point. And the update we made at Silverstone should improve the high-speed performance.”

Among the objectives to improve there is also the position in qualifying, because this year Alfa Romeo has only managed to access Q3 on two occasions and, on one of these, the first points of the season also arrived. In Canada, the strategy and the introduction of the Safety Car helped to recover from the back, but it is clear that in order to express one’s pace over the long distance, it is essential to be able to start further up the grid and get rid of the traffic.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We need better qualifying. I think in the last few GPs this has been the weak point. I think, ultimately, the performances have been better than what the qualifying results showed. So we just need to have clean sessions, make the right strategies and so on. I think this will help us a lot in the race.”

“Considering where we started from in Canada, I think it was a good result. But we can only imagine that if I started, say, in the top nine or something like that, I wonder what could have happened. We could have gotten a few more points. So now it’s a question of doing well in qualifying.”