The first part of the season was not easy for Alfa Romeo, which had clear ambitions for 2023 after having revolutionized the project over the winter to improve the car’s performance, particularly in fast corners, the real weak point of the car 2022.

In the last round, the Hinwil team was unable to go beyond the twelfth place finish with Valtteri Bottas, while Guanyu Zhou finished three positions further back, just ahead of the two AlphaTauri cars. What played in favor of the Finn, who started from the rear following his disqualification due to lack of fuel necessary to complete the official post-practice checks on Saturday, was the strategy: the choice to start with the harder tires and continue the stint on as long as possible paid off thanks to the entry of the Safety Car at the most propitious moment.

This allowed Bottas to gain several positions by making a pit stop in neutralized conditions, but this was still not enough to score the points that could have changed the standings.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think the cars in front of us had better pace. Considering where we started from, overall it was a good race, but it’s hard to be satisfied when you finish a race outside the points.”

Indeed, the Swiss team currently sits ninth in the constructors’ championship, behind Haas and Williams. The British team was able to score a good haul of points during the last round at Silverstone, while the American team managed to overtake Alfa Romeo thanks to the good result in the sprint race in Austria. Behind the team from Hinwil is only AlphaTauri, which recently announced the return of Daniel Ricciardo to replace Nyck De Vries to revive the team’s fortunes from last place in the standings.

At Silverstone Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Haas showed up with a package of updates, which however gave different results. Tsunoda didn’t say he was particularly convinced that the technical innovations worked, while, as far as the “Biscione” team is concerned, the upgrades helped improve performance in the fast corners, but not enough to compensate for the progress of the other teams.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, makes a stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We have certainly taken a step, but other teams have also taken steps. We have to find something more. We will have updates coming in the next two appointments. The guys in the factory will have to work hard to bring something new,” explained the Finn. The updates brought to Silverstone, which will continue in the next rounds, are only a part of the innovations recently introduced, given that the Hinwil team presented itself in Monaco with a substantial package.

However, Bottas didn’t hide that he expected something more from Alfa Romeo this season, having not achieved the goals that the team had set for the winter: “We certainly expected to improve on the year, but we didn’t find that it served during the winter and in this first part of the season. We have not achieved the goals we set ourselves, we have to work hard”.

Among the teams that have taken an important step forward is McLaren, on the podium in the last weekend in Great Britain, and which Bottas now considers unattainable: “It seems they have taken an important step forward and for the moment they are out out of our reach”.