Following the shock retirement of newly crowned F1 world champion Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas left Williams to join Mercedes in 2017. From then on, he remained alongside Lewis Hamilton until moving to Sauber (then Alfa Romeo) in 2022.

During their time together, Hamilton won 50 Grands Prix and four drivers' titles, while Bottas achieved 10 victories. To continue competing with his teammate, Bottas admits he was in a state of constant denial.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, the Finn said: “You must be in a state of denial. I was in denial for almost five years, because every year I wanted to come back and start the season to fight for the title and therefore I had to believe in myself.”

Bottas added that it was only during his final season at Mercedes, in 2021, – after which the team made room to promote George Russell from Williams – that he came to terms with the head-to-head defeat to Hamilton.

He continued: “It wasn't until I knew I was leaving the team that I noticed I was a little more okay with certain things. I was allowed to accept some of those things. Certainly, in your career, you go through this type of thing…”.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium

“With Lewis, only in the last year have I been able to accept that, with the same car and over a period of a whole season, I have really struggled to beat him and that he is probably better in certain areas. As a driver, admitting this to yourself ourselves is difficult.”

Bottas speculated that Sergio Perez could “have a similar experience” against dominant Red Bull teammate and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

When Bottas was asked if he needed everyone at Mercedes to keep telling him he could beat Hamilton, he replied: “No, they were quite open meetings. It's all based on the facts and what they can see through the data of these things. You could see the average difference in qualifying or race pace. Nothing was hidden.”

“I have no regrets because it was a difficult situation for me, since I always had an annual contract. I knew that if I wanted to fight for the title, I had to be calm in this team. If I started being an asshole, I would have lost my job a lot easily. They could always get someone else.”