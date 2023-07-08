Valtteri Bottas has been excluded from the qualifying results of the British Grand Prix, so tomorrow he will be forced to line up his Alfa Romeo at the back of the starting grid.

It wasn’t an easy day for the Finnish driver, who managed to get through the gap in Q1, but then didn’t even take to the track in Q2, as he was forced to park his single-seater in the final stages of the first segment of qualifying due to a technical problem.

Bottas, therefore, was credited with 15th place on the starting grid at Silverstone, but shortly after the conclusion of qualifying his situation worsened, because he ended up under investigation because there was not the necessary liter of petrol inside his single-seater for routine checks.

A few minutes ago the confirmation of the disqualification of the bearer of the Hinwil team arrived, with the note released by the college of sports commissioners.

“The stewards heard from the representative of car 77 (Valtteri Bottas). The car was unable to deliver the requested fuel sample and there were no extenuating circumstances,” the note explains regarding the fine.

However, the team was given the option of fielding Bottas’ car on the grid for tomorrow’s race, but clearly at the rear of the pack. This means that with the retreat of Bottas, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou, Nyck De Vries and Kevin Magnussen will each gain one position.

