After the 2022 World Cup, Valtteri Bottas and his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell left for Australia for a long vacation. Bottas has literally pulled the plug for over a month, as he had never done in the past.

“Australia and New Zealand are also fantastic because no one can reach you – he said – and I must say that I really appreciated the time zone opposite to the European one. I spent a nice and relaxing time, and at the same time I completed a good training. The biggest difference was the date on which the last world championship ended, the first week of December I was already free from commitments, and it had never happened to me before “.

He returned to Europe in late January, tanned and with an increasingly pronounced moustache, and it may be just for the more decisive look, the approach seems to be that of a real team leader.

He’s now at ease in the Hinwil headquarters and, after the news that characterized the winter phase, Bottas confirmed that trust in the team is unchanged, even after the departure of Fred Vasseur. The new management structure and Audi’s entry into the share package for Valtteri are a guarantee of solidity.

Valtteri Bottas with girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell Photo by: Erik Junius

You’ve already seen the new single-seater. How did you imagine the 2023 season?

“Every eve of the championship is always interesting, there is a sort of excitement that builds up before getting on the track for the first test. During the stop, I always kept myself informed on the progress of the works, on the news, I like being involved in these aspects. Obviously we tested the new car on the simulator, but I prefer to postpone my impressions after the first tests on the track, in the end it’s the real world that counts. I think we all have high hopes ahead of the new season, but nobody knows exactly the level of their opponents today.”

Last year he underlined several times the alternation of good performances and difficult weekends due to the adaptability of the single-seater to the various tracks on the calendar. Have you been able to understand if this new project has solved the problem?

“From what emerges from the simulator it would seem so. Let’s say that compared to the 2022 car, this one seems a little more… ‘all-rounder’. I would add that one of the biggest problems we had last year was the top speed and it seems to be improving on this front too. But I want to be a little cautious, because for now we’re still talking about numbers”.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake x BOOGIE art car Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Reliability is missing, perhaps your biggest Achilles heel in 2022…

“The news coming from the power unit front is positive, but here too I prefer to wait for the track verdicts. However, I am confident, and now on the other side there is also a person (Vasseur) who we know very well…”.

Will the three days of testing that you will have available be enough to get an idea of ​​the goodness of the project?

“It’s not much if we consider that you test with just one single-seater, so in the end each driver will have a day and a half of tests available. I think everyone would like to ride more, but the regulation is clear and we have to adapt. In this scenario, work on the simulator becomes more important, but it will be even more important to have a car available with good reliability from the first laps, I hope we can have better tests than last season”.

Last year you said that one of the reasons that prompted you to focus on the Alfa Romeo project was the presence of Fred Vasseur. What will change with his departure?

“Yes, it is true that the figure of Fred was one of the main reasons behind my choice. It will be a bit sad not to have him with us anymore, but he’s a friend of mine and I’m happy for him, you certainly can’t say ‘no’ to an opportunity like the one that presented itself to him.”

“Fred is competitive and ambitious, in his professional life he has always wanted to progress, so I absolutely understand his choice. But I can say I’m not worried, I know that the new team structure will guarantee great stability. With Andreas (Seidl) and Alessandro (Alunni Bravi) I believe that everything will go well, when there are changes of this magnitude, new ways of thinking always arrive, and it is certainly not a negative thing”.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, CEO of the Sauber Group, Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Sauber Group Photo by: Sauber

What are your first impressions of Andreas?

“I met him for the first time two weeks ago, and the impression was that of a nice person. Then I immediately had the opportunity to feel the great motivation that she transmits, she has clear ideas and knows what to do with the team. It is still in the stage where you need to acquire information, but I can confirm that my first impression was very good ”.

Audi Sport F1 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There is a singular aspect to the team. At the moment it’s Alfa Romeo, then there will probably be two years where the team will race as Sauber, and then the Audi cycle will start. How do you imagine the evolution of the team?

“The first aspect that emerges, at least as far as I’m concerned, is a feeling of stability. There is an important base, as well as very ambitious long-term plans, and this, beyond the names that could alternate, is undoubtedly a positive aspect. But at the moment we are focused exclusively on the season ahead of us as an Alfa Romeo F1 team.”

“I am sad to think that at the end of the year we will say goodbye to such an iconic brand in the world of motor sport, but we still have a full season ahead of us to enjoy together. Returning to the question, I think the team is in an excellent situation, in present and also in view of the not too distant future”.

You tried Juan Manuel Fangio’s Alfa Romeo 159 at Balocco. How did it go?

“It was like traveling through time, I’m a big fan of Alfa Romeo and its history, and driving a piece of history, as I had the opportunity to do, conveys surprising sensations”.

You recently invested in a company that produces Gin, do you have a café in Nespola (Finland), are you making investments for the future?

“I created the company that produces Gin together with my girlfriend, it’s our brand. Then yes, I’m in partnership with a roasting company in Nespola, let’s say that over the years I’ve also dealt a bit with other things far from motorsport, and the Gin company is the latest arrival. It’s actually progressing well, people seem to enjoy the product of laughter, and it’s nice to see an idea become a reality. Sometimes I like to disconnect from the reality of racing and do something different”.